3 ways to get your fill of fall in Chapel Hill

You’ve heard of bar hops and ale trails, but have you ever tried a fall crawl?
Gather your friends or family and take a trip to Orange County, to experience live music, local artists, food festivals, and yes, football. Here’s just a sample of what’s in store just over a three-hour drive away:
- Moorefields Bluegrass Festival | Oct. 11 | Relax on the scenic 70-acre grounds in Hillsborough while listening to Bluegrass music and sampling bites from local food trucks.
- Festifall Arts Market | Oct. 18 | Downtown Chapel Hill transforms into a market blending art and music.
- Salt & Smoke & Sound Festival | Oct. 18 | Indulge in a day of dining + dancing with celebrated local chefs and musicians.
There’s more to explore nearly every weekend through November. See the full calendar of events to start planning a weekend escape.