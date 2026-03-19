3RVRS is an escape within the city

3RVRS is the new name for a remarkable Midlands natural asset, and the place where three rivers and three cities meet.

With plans to expand its 15 miles of trails to 27, 3RVRS will become one of the country’s longest, most scenic urban riverwalks.

Imagine biking from the Saluda River through the heart of Columbia, then along the Broad and Congaree — crossing bridges, exploring parks, and discovering local businesses along the way.

Explore miles of trails just minutes from home. Photo provided by River Alliance

3RVRS also features amphitheaters, parks, nearby attractions, and The Sanctuary at Boyd Island, a wildlife refuge beneath a canopy of river birch and sycamore trees.

Along the riverwalk, the area’s rich history is on full display. Near the Gervais Street Bridge, the Columbia Hydroelectric Plant powered the world’s first AC-powered textile mill in 1894.

Connected by the same trail, the 12,000 Year History Park highlights a past that includes mammoths, Native Americans, Revolutionary War soldiers, and Civil War earthworks.