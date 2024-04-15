4 driveable day or weekend trip destinations within two hours of Columbia

Are you itching for a change of scenery but don’t have the luxury of a long vacation? Fortunately, living in Columbia puts you within reach of several day or weekend trip destinations. Whether you’re a nature enthusiast, history buff, or foodie, there’s something for everyone just a short drive away.

Below are four enticing options for day trips, all within approximately a two-hour drive from Columbia.

Charlotte, NC | ~1.5 hours

Where modern skyscrapers coexist with historic neighborhoods and cultural attractions. Explore the NASCAR Hall of Fame, catch a Charlotte FC soccer game in the Bank of America Stadium, or get a headrush from Carowinds. Whether you’re seeking excitement or relaxation, Charlotte offers a diverse range of experiences for a memorable day trip. Follow CLTtoday for more.

Sunset at the end of a day trip to Isle of Palms Beach | Photo by COLAtoday team

Charleston, SC | ~2 hours

Step back in time as you wander through the cobblestone streets of historic Charleston. Explore iconic landmarks like Rainbow Row and the Battery, indulge in Lowcountry cuisine at renowned eateries, or take a relaxing stroll along the waterfront at Waterfront Park or visit a nearby beach. Follow CHStoday for more.

A view from The Liberty Bridge overlooking the Reedy River Falls. | Photo by COLAtoday team

Greenville, SC | ~1.5 hours

Greenville boasts a delightful mix of urban sophistication and natural beauty. Discover the scenic Falls Park on the Reedy, explore the eclectic shops and restaurants along Main Street, or catch a show at the Peace Center. Follow GVLtoday for more.

Views while hiking Black Balsam Knob | Photo by findyara photography

Asheville, NC | ~2 hours

Venture into the mountain town of Asheville, nestled in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Explore the vibrant arts scene in the River Arts District or take in stunning views from the iconic Blue Ridge Parkway and at the peaks of several hikes. With its eclectic culture, breathtaking scenery, and culinary delights, Asheville promises an unforgettable day-trip or weekend experience. Follow AVLtoday for more.