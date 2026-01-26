Sponsored Content
Travel and Outdoors

Escape to the Golden Isles this spring

Consider your spring break booked.

January 26, 2026 • 
Rachel Taylor-Northam
a gif featuring images from the Golden Isles

Sun, sand, and a little bit of Southern charm await.

Photos courtesy of Golden Isles CVB

Our idea of the perfect getaway includes salty breezes, scenic bike rides, and really good seafood. Sounds like it’s time to take a trip to the Golden Isles of Georgia.

Tucked along the Georgia coast between Jacksonville and Savannah, this sun-soaked destination blends natural beauty, coastal adventure, and laid-back charm in all the right ways.

Whether for a long weekend or full vacay, the isles offer the perfect coastal escape, made up of four barrier islands and a coastal city:

Each spot brings its own personality, from quiet, nature-filled escapes to lively beach towns with shopping, dining, and rich history.

Don’t forget to add outdoor adventures to your itinerary. Spend your days:

  • Boating
  • Fishing
  • Biking
  • Paddleboarding
  • Horseback riding
  • or hiking through maritime forests and along miles of shoreline

Keep an eye out for local wildlife, too — the area’s diverse ecosystems are home to everything from coastal birds to Loggerhead Sea Turtles, which begin nesting in May.

Don’t worry, if you can’t swing a trip this Spring, the islands host a slew of events all year round, celebrating food, music, and family fun, including Fourth of July celebrations, Southern Grown on Sea Island, and the Jekyll Island Shrimp & Grits Festival.

When it’s time to unwind, you’ll find accommodations ranging from luxurious beachfront resorts to cozy vacation rentals.

And wherever you stay, one thing’s guaranteed: amazing food. The Golden Isles serves up classic Southern flavors, fresh-caught seafood, and creative coastal twists that keep visitors coming back for seconds — and return trips.

Plan your trip

