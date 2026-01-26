Escape to the Golden Isles this spring

Our idea of the perfect getaway includes salty breezes, scenic bike rides, and really good seafood. Sounds like it’s time to take a trip to the Golden Isles of Georgia.

Tucked along the Georgia coast between Jacksonville and Savannah, this sun-soaked destination blends natural beauty, coastal adventure, and laid-back charm in all the right ways.

Whether for a long weekend or full vacay, the isles offer the perfect coastal escape, made up of four barrier islands and a coastal city:



Each spot brings its own personality, from quiet, nature-filled escapes to lively beach towns with shopping, dining, and rich history.

Don’t forget to add outdoor adventures to your itinerary. Spend your days:



Boating

Fishing

Biking

Paddleboarding

Horseback riding

or hiking through maritime forests and along miles of shoreline

Keep an eye out for local wildlife, too — the area’s diverse ecosystems are home to everything from coastal birds to Loggerhead Sea Turtles, which begin nesting in May.

Don’t worry, if you can’t swing a trip this Spring, the islands host a slew of events all year round, celebrating food, music, and family fun, including Fourth of July celebrations, Southern Grown on Sea Island, and the Jekyll Island Shrimp & Grits Festival.

When it’s time to unwind, you’ll find accommodations ranging from luxurious beachfront resorts to cozy vacation rentals.

And wherever you stay, one thing’s guaranteed: amazing food. The Golden Isles serves up classic Southern flavors, fresh-caught seafood, and creative coastal twists that keep visitors coming back for seconds — and return trips.

