One less thing to stress about this holiday season? Booking (and flying) out of CAE

You eat local, buy local, and shop local — why not fly local, too?

From pre-booking your parking to double-checking TSA guidelines, CAE wants to make sure you think about holiday travel like Cindy Lou Hoo thinks of the Grinch, not the other way around. We’re sharing stress-reducing travel tips + tricks to ensure your season is filled with holiday cheer instead of holiday fear.

Did you know you can book your airline flights, hotels + rental cars for your next trip directly from the CAE website? Last month, the team at CAE added a new search feature on their homepage that allows locals looking to travel an easy way to book, and then fly, local (we love a one-stop shop).

Flying locally benefits not only the airport, but the entire Midlands community. The more that locals utilize CAE, the more air travel opportunities (think: airlines and nonstop destinations) will be available to enjoy.

Navigating the airport now through the New Year? Bookmark this page and shop for holiday flight deals.

Sleigh your holiday travels with CAE