One less thing to stress about this holiday season? Booking (and flying) out of CAE

You eat local, buy local, and shop local — why not fly local, too?
From pre-booking your parking to double-checking TSA guidelines, CAE wants to make sure you think about holiday travel like Cindy Lou Hoo thinks of the Grinch, not the other way around. We’re sharing stress-reducing travel tips + tricks to ensure your season is filled with holiday cheer instead of holiday fear.
Did you know you can book your airline flights, hotels + rental cars for your next trip directly from the CAE website? Last month, the team at CAE added a new search feature on their homepage that allows locals looking to travel an easy way to book, and then fly, local (we love a one-stop shop).
Flying locally benefits not only the airport, but the entire Midlands community. The more that locals utilize CAE, the more air travel opportunities (think: airlines and nonstop destinations) will be available to enjoy.
Navigating the airport now through the New Year? Bookmark this page and shop for holiday flight deals.