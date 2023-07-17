Take an accessible hike on one of these trails in Columbia

The outdoors are for everybody — and there are plenty of hikes in our area that are friendly to wheelchairs, strollers, and other mobility aids. Get some fresh air on three of our favorite accessible trails.

Congaree National Park, Boardwalk Loop Trail

If you’re looking for a relaxing walk through the hardwood forest where you can observe many types of trees and wildlife throughout the walk, this trail is for you. The boardwalk is stroller and wheelchair accessible; however, the park is within a floodplain, so check the trails’ conditions before going.

Three Rivers Greenway

The Three Rivers Greenway is currently a 12.5-mile linear park that runs through Columbia, West Columbia, and Cayce. This path runs along three riverfront pathways – where the Broad and Saluda riversand form the Congaree.

Sandhills Hiking Trail

Enjoy this resurfaced trail winding through forests and over the wetlands. The path consists of pavement and boardwalks and there are two designated accessible parking spaces at the Two Notch Road parking lot. Be aware: the trail is a bit narrow as it averages at 4 ft wide, and you may need all-terrain tires after 0.3 miles.

What’s your go-to wheelchair-accessible trail? Let us know where we should explore next.

