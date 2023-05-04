SUBSCRIBE

Try these four Margaritas in Columbia, SC

May 4, 2023 • 
David Stringer
Cantina 76 honeysuckle margarita 3

Cantina 76 on Main Street knows its way around a margarita. | Photo courtesy of Cantina 76

Happy Cinco De Mayo, Cola. We know you may be in the mood for a Margarita this afternoon, so we put together a short list to get you in the tequila-drinking mood. If you’re reading this at 6 a.m., we wanted to let you know it is 5 o’clock in Perth, Australia.

Whether you prefer frozen, on the rocks, or spicy + sweet, there’s a choice for every set of taste buds.

  • Cantina 76, multiple locations | What to order: Strawberry Basil (lime juice and triple sec, served chilled with muddled strawberries and basil)
  • COA Agaveria, 823A Lady St. | What to order: Margarita Fresca (Luna Azul Blanco, citrus, your choice of pomegranate, hibiscus, cucumber, mint, strawberry, or mango)
  • Publico, multiple locations | What to order: Jalapeno Margarita (jalapeno-infused gold tequila, house made-margarita mix, ginger chile salt).
  • Tio’s, 921 Sumter St. | What to order: House Margarita (choice of flavors, but we recommend the strawberry.)