Food

Try This: Weekend brunch at Boku Kitchen & Saloon

Boku’s Pan-Asian flavors are perfect for brunch.

April 3, 2023 • 
Michaela LeungBoku Kitchen + Saloon
A raised glass with Boku's green wall and cherry blossoms as a backdrop.

Cheers to brunch — here’s a recap of our recent experience at Boku Kitchen & Saloon.

Photo by the COLAtoday team

Table of Contents
What we tried:
What not to miss:
What we’re still talking about:
How you can experience this:
Things to know if you go:

Weekends are for brunch, Cola. If you’re on the lookout for a flavorful new spot to try, look no further than Boku Kitchen & Saloon. Located in The Vista, this Pan-Asian restaurant serves up lunch and dinner during the week and brunch on the weekends. Known for tasty dishes and stunning + yummy cocktails, it’s the perfect brunch spot (especially since they have a live DJ every weekend).

What we tried:

The Dim Sum Brunch menu is filled with a variety of starter options, we started off with the Edamame, Chicken Satay (contains peanuts), and Shrimp and Scallop Wontons. While everything was good — the wontons were the star of the table.

We chose drinks from the special Cherry Blossom Menu featured in March. The bubbly Spring Fling and classic Pink Blossom were the perfect brunch drinks. From their regular cocktail menu, we tried the Lychee Strawberry Mimosa — which you definitely need to try.

What not to miss:

Boku’s cocktail menu is filled with gems. The Lychee Strawberry Mimosa is a hit. It features a lychee, a small, sweet round fruit native to South China, as a yummy and decorative addition. We also tried the Spice of Life, a grapefruit tequila cocktail with jalapeno infused agave nectar, lime juice, and blood orange.

If you’re looking for a classic yet unique brunch entree, the Yuzu Sticky Puffle is the perfect sweet and savory dish. It features a Hong Kong street waffle made with Yoto Yuzu sake paired with sticky wings and topped with an over easy egg.

A shot of the Yuzu Sticky Puffle.

The perfect combo of sweet and savory.

Photo by COLAtoday team

What we’re still talking about:

The live DJ really sets an unforgettable vibe for the brunch experience. From the moment you walk in, you’re immersing yourself with great sounds and vibrant energy. While our drinks and food came out quickly, it was still fun to dance in our seats to the music as we waited.

The live DJs setting up at Boku Kitchen.

Dim Sum Brunch features live DJs every weekend.

Photo by COLAtoday team

How you can experience this:

Boku Kitchen & Saloon is open for brunch Saturday and Sunday starting at 11 a.m. You can also check it out for lunch and specials like Maki Mondays during the week.

Things to know if you go:

