Enroll in TSA PreCheck ahead of spring travel

Planning a spring getaway? Don’t forget to add TSA PreCheck enrollment to your pre-vacay to-do list.
The government program provides an expedited security lane at 200+ airports for travelers that pass a security screening — which includes a short application and a 10-minute in-person enrollment appointment — and are given a Known Traveler Number. Bonus: The screening is good for five years and costs $78.
The main benefit of enrolling? Save time when traveling. Recent data found that 96% of TSA PreCheck passengers spent less than five minutes at airport security checkpoints.
To apply, find out if you are eligible, then fill out an application and schedule an appointment at a nearby enrollment center. Most people will know if their application has been approved within three to five days.
