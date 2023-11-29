COLA gift guide: 10 wellness experiences we’d love to receive

Happy holidays, COLA. Have a wellness enthusiast on your shopping list?

We’ve curated 10 experience-based gift ideas for anyone who likes to sweat, play, or just spectate locally — from the weekend warriors and outdoorsy friends to the sports fans and creative crafters.

🏌️ For the sporty GOATs

Prisma Health Apex Golf Performance Program | $250-$350 | This is a hole-in-one gift for the golfer in your life. This program includes a golf assessment and fitness screening, swing analysis + expert coaching to help improve a golfer’s overall play.

Columbia Fireflies Season Tickets | $165-$330+ | Gift a 2024 half season or full season ticket membership to your baseball-loving partner or bestie. (That’s 33-66+ home games.)

🛶 For the outdoorsy ones

Riverbanks Zoo Membership | $69-$209 | For the friend that loves the outdoors and wildlife, gift a Riverbanks Zoo membership. It will give them access to the zoo year-round, plus special members-only savings.

River Tubing Trip | $20-$85 | A Palmetto Outdoor Center gift card can cover a standard or deluxe 3-hour tubing trip down the Saluda River.

Harbison State Forest Annual Pass | $50 | Any nature lover in your life will appreciate year-round free entry (plus free parking) to Harbison State Forest for activities like hiking and mountain biking.

🧖 For the self-care superstars

Local Spa Package | $145-$260 | After a busy holiday season, we could all use a moment to relax + rejuvenate. Send your loved ones an OCCO Luxury Spa package — complete with a massage, facial, and other select services.

Adult Art Class | Prices vary | The self-care superstar in your life can express themselves + enjoy “me time” with this gift. The Columbia Museum of Art offers adult art classes year-round, from pottery to drawing and more.

🧘 For the wellness whizzes

Yoga Class Package | $222 | For the yogis in your life (or anyone who needs a little extra zen) grab a 10-class pack from Studio Fire — Columbia’s infrared-heated boutique fitness studio that combines yoga, sculpt, strength training, and meditation.

Local Cooking Class | $75+ | A local cooking class gift certificate is a chef’s kiss for your wellness + foodie friends. Let’s Cook Culinary Studio offers classes for guests to have fun in the kitchen and learn how to make different dishes.

Fit Columbia Membership Package | $99+ | Give the gift of movement + mobility. Fit Columbia offers multiple membership packages, from specialty yoga class packs to personal training sessions and more.

