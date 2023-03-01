What’s new in the Five Points District?

Five Points, aka Cola’s original village neighborhood, continues to see a boom of new businesses after a two-year stretch where several longtime staples closed.
Beyond the college nightlife, let’s look at what’s developing in the Five Points District.
What’s new
- All Good Books | 734 Harden St. | All Good Books, Cola’s new independent bookstore, is celebrating its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony today at 12 p.m.
- Pannerpete | 738 Harden St. | Pannerpete — a vintage clothing retailer — is hosting the grand opening of its first brick-and-mortar store at 738 Harden St. on Sunday, March 12.
- Orangetheory Fitness | 940 Harden St. | Soon after the new fitness spot opened last October, City Editor Sam did the “Shot Clock” workout with Gamecock great Aliyah Boston.
- The Turning Pointe | 1030 Harden St. | Previously located in Forest Acres for more than three decades, The Turning Pointe stocks a wide variety of dance supplies.
- The Flying Biscuit Cafe | 936 Harden St. | Flying Biscuit was the first restaurant named for the new Treadwell development that covers nearly half of the 900 block of Harden Street, across from Food Lion.
- Unis Boutique | 631 Harden St. | The women’s clothing boutique offers an array of clothing and accessories for a variety of fashion tastes.
- Vivid: Color Cut Style salon | 910 Harden St. | Last October, the locally owned hair salon moved into the new space across the street from Chick-fil-A.
Coming soon
- Ruby Sunshine | 2030 Devine St. | Opening in the former Yesterdays Restaurant & Tavern location this summer, the brunch restaurant plans to serve southern favorites and creative cocktails.
Around this time last year, several new businesses were helping pave the way for Five Points’ post-pandemic revival. SWIFF, Jack Brown’s Burgers, Falafel King, and FuruSato Bento filled in vacant spots, offering Soda Citizens new places to grab a bite to eat and shop for local clothes.