Where to find fresh local peaches around Columbia

City Editor Sam here. To peach their own, but I’d rather bite into local peaches than store-bought peaches any day. Woof, that peach pun was pretty pitiful, huh? Ok. I’ll stop.
Here’s a list of several local spots to purchase peaches near downtown Columbia that offer a range of options, including markets + farms:
- Rosewood Market — This market offers fresh produce and proudly supports local farmers and artisans from around the state.
- Four Oaks Farm — Pro tip: Along with a bushel of peaches, buy the peach cider. Trust me.
- Cayce Farmers Market — Shop for peaches and other produce while you snack on one of its mini pound cakes.
- The Sweet Peach Roadside Stand — this local peach stand has three locations situated around Lexington + Gilbert.
Alright, so you got your peaches — now what? Try making one of South Carolina’s Peach Council’s peach recipes. Try anything from ice cream to cobblers, pies, and cocktails.