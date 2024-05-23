Support Us Button Widget
Food

Wild, can’t-miss desserts in Columbia, SC

Looking to level up your dessert game and always crave a little something sweet after dinner? Here are five, can’t-miss desserts in Columbia to split with friends (or keep all to yourself.)

May 23, 2024 • 
Samantha Robertson
47583549_279232582792843_6729088960631669626_n

Brb, drooling over this ice cream sandwich from The Baked Bear. | Photo by @foodjennaeats

Anyone else have a sweet tooth? Here are five over-the-top, can’t-miss desserts in Columbia.

The Baked Bear, 631 Harden St. Suite C
Build the craziest ice cream sandwich in four easy steps.

  • Choose your top and bottom cookie. Pro tip: Vegan + gluten-free cookie options are available.
  • Choose your ice cream — you won’t regret ordering the Blackberry Crumble.
  • Choose your toppings. Pick from 11 options + don’t sleep on fruity pebbles as a topping choice.
  • Get your sandwich hot pressed.

Crumbl Cookies, Three local locations

Order the Crumbl Cookies of the week. If you don’t want to try them yourself, watch this SC TikToker (with over 400K followers) try last week’s flavors + give ratings for each.

The Donut Guy, 480-6 Town Center Pl., Columbia

Think — a doughnut shop that isn’t just a doughnut shop. Order baked donuts, mini donuts, funnel cakes, fried oreos, ice cream, and more.

Duck Donuts, 702 Cross Hill Rd. #100B

Check out the fan-favorite doughnut options. You’ll be remiss if you don’t order:

Grill Marks, 711 Gervais St.

Grill Marks’ freakshakes are freaky good. We recommend the “Cookies & Cream Dirt” milkshake, made using a cookies & cream milkshake base and adding chocolate icing, a scoop of ice cream, whipped cream, gummy worms, oreo crumbles, and a Nestle drumstick.

More from COLAtoday
Sishi roll.jpeg
Food
Takosushi to open in Forest Acres
May 8, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
The Big Nosh.png
Food
Columbia’s food festivals share culture and foods
May 2, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Coa_food_by_Southern_Stitched.png
Food
5 local Mexican restaurants to visit in Columbia
May 1, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
SouthCarolinaStateMuseum_COLA_5.7.24.jpeg
Sponsored
What (and who) shapes the way we eat?
Sponsored by