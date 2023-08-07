Resources for local businesses around the Midlands through Chamber of Commerce organizations

We asked our readers what local resources they’d like to know more about and Michelle N. asked, “Are there resources out there to help small businesses grow or just get started?”

Good news, Michelle — we have a full business resource guide that tells you where to start, how to get plugged in locally, helps you find financial resources, and more.

If you want to take it a step further, own a local business, or are interested in community resources, the local chamber of commerce might be a good fit for you.

Have you heard of the saying, “it takes a village?” Well, chamber of commerce organizations were created on a similar thought that it takes a village for a business to succeed. The chamber provides resources that you didn’t know you needed or could have access to.

Being involved in the local chamber is one way to amplify your reach and grow your network. Think: an in-person LinkedIn experience. Locally, there is the Columbia Chamber, which brings 1,100 businesses together in an effort to connect, engage, impact, and transform the local business environment.

The Columbia Chamber also advocates on behalf of local businesses, provides leadership opportunities, supports economic development initiatives, helps with student and career development, offers a wide variety of events every month, and much more.

If your business is in one of Columbia’s surrounding communities, don’t forget to check out the:



These organizations provide similar services and resources but on a hyper-local level.

For statewide support and resources, there’s the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce. The organization’s goal is to provide the best business opportunities + create a big impact for businesses in the state. It promotes pro-job and pro-business policies, through coordinated strategies, training opportunities, and networking events.