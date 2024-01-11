2222 Main View apartments receive approval

The 2222 Main View Apartments on the North Main corridor received site plan approval on Thursday at the City of Columbia planning meeting. Set for the former Jim Moore Cadillac dealership site, the luxury apartment complex spans approximately 5.3 acres just north of downtown.

Developed by Commonwealth Properties LLC , the multifamily project includes a 331,306 sqft building with 250 mixed units:



134 one-bed

108 two-bed

Four three-bed

Four live-work spaces

It will also offer 407 off-street parking spots, combining 360 garage and 47 surface spaces.

Amenities

Steve Middleton of Commonwealth Development described the apartments as “ purely luxury housing ” to The Post and Courier when the project was first announced. The apartments include:



Two courtyards

Pool with a heated swim spa

Sundeck

Outdoor kitchen

Recreational area for yoga and yard games

12,000 sqft of space for a fitness center, pet spa, and rooftop dog park

Car care center with vacuum

The apartments are near several major downtown intersections. | Screenshot via Google Maps

Traffic

A full traffic study is included in the latest proposal. The plan includes “full-movement driveways” on both Main and Sumter Streets to streamline access to the apartments. These driveways allow vehicles to turn left or right when entering or exiting, providing flexible access.

Additional improvements — like a two-way left-turn lane on Main Street and lane re-striping at nearby intersections — are designed to manage increased traffic and overall flow.

Who are these apartments intended for?

The new apartments will target recent graduates, professionals, and empty nesters looking for urban living near the Main Street District. Suitable for residents 21 and older, these apartments aren’t intended for undergraduate students.

