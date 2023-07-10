SUBSCRIBE

As Well As is hosting the Smoothie Days of Summer

Locals can enjoy a new flavored smoothie each week for eight weeks as the local workout studio + boutique hosts the Smoothie Days of Summer.

July 10, 2023 
Samantha Robertson
As Well As is hosting the Smoothie Days of Summer | Video by As Well As

As Well As — a local workout studio, boutique, and collaborative health + wellness space located on Rosewood Drive — is spicing up its menu this summer. Over the next eight weeks, the shop will be introducing eight new smoothies.

Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast or simply love a refreshing beverage, As Well As is giving Soda Citizens a chance to explore unique combinations of flavors + healthful options. Its most recent flavor was the Apple Pie Smoothie made with:

  • Granny Smith apples
  • Bananas
  • Gluten-free oats
  • Almond butter
  • Dates
  • Cinnamon

Follow along on the studio’s Instagram to stay up-to-date with the smoothie series.