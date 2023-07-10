As Well As is hosting the Smoothie Days of Summer

As Well As — a local workout studio, boutique, and collaborative health + wellness space located on Rosewood Drive — is spicing up its menu this summer. Over the next eight weeks, the shop will be introducing eight new smoothies.

Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast or simply love a refreshing beverage, As Well As is giving Soda Citizens a chance to explore unique combinations of flavors + healthful options. Its most recent flavor was the Apple Pie Smoothie made with:



Granny Smith apples

Bananas

Gluten-free oats

Almond butter

Dates

Cinnamon

Follow along on the studio’s Instagram to stay up-to-date with the smoothie series.