Beautiful places to walk in the Midlands (and the benefits of doing it)

Here’s how — and where — to start walking your way to good health.

April 12, 2023 • 
Lexington Medical CenterKayla Machado
A sign at the start of a walking trail with walking children in the background

The Lexington Medical Center Be Well Loop is a one-mile trail that winds through Riverbanks Zoo.

Photo by Gerry Melendez

Let’s walk and talk, Cola. Looking to get more active? Walking is one of the easiest ways to do it, and it comes with major health benefits — both physical and mental. Walking can reduce the risk of serious diseases (think: heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and even certain types of cancer), ease joint pain, promote a healthy weight, and give your mood a well-deserved boost.

Feeling inspired to load up your favorite playlist or podcast, lace up your sneakers, and take a stroll around your neighborhood? Better yet, you might want to take advantage of one of our area’s abundant walking trails. From the Three Rivers Greenway to Harbison State Forest to Congaree National Park and more, each has its own unique features and varying levels of difficulty.

Pro tip: Temps are getting warmer, so it’s important to stay hydrated. To help out with that and encourage our community to “Be Well,” Lexington Medical Center has sponsored water fountains at the Cayce Riverwalk, Timmerman Trail, Gibson Pond Park, Lake Murray Dam, and Carraway Park (read: all excellent spots to add to your walk rotation).*

Explore Midlands walking trails

