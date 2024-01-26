Breaking down the Columbia’s Design/Development Review Commission annual report

Columbia’s Design/Development Review Commission (D/DRC) released its Annual Report for 2023, outlining key developments and architectural transformations across the city. Today, we’re breaking down some of the highlights.
What is the Design/Development Review Commission?
Established in 1999, the D/DRC serves as the city’s quasi-judicial architectural review board, overseeing projects within historic districts, urban design areas, and designated landmarks. The D/DRC sees that Columbia’s architectural landscape evolves thoughtfully, balancing preservation and progress.
Ongoing developments
Several projects approved by the D/DRC in 2022 are still in progress.
- Redevelopment of 2615 River Dr. — aka the Benton Crossing development
- Finlay Park enhancements
- Construction at the corner of Gervais + Williams Streets — aka The Homewood Suites and Tru Hotel. The development plans to feature seven stories with 249 rooms.
- 737 Gasden St. — aka a 12-story private student dormitory with over 900 beds, 12,000 square feet of retail, and 545 structured parking spaces.
Completed projects
- The Standard | This 16-story private student dormitory located on the corner of Assembly + Washington Streetsthat houses ~700 students.
- South Carolina State Credit Union | Located at 800 Huger St., near Columbia Craft Brewing, the credit union underwent renovation + a three-story addition.
Historic preservation
In 2023, the Design/Development Review Commission (D/DRC) reviewed various historic preservation cases. The Bailey Bill certifications (47% of cases) and new constructions (24% of cases) were among the top issues reviewed.
Fun fact: The 16 Bailey Bill projects that received final certification in 2023 resulted in a reinvestment of more than $3.8 million. Read more about D/DRC’s involvement in historic preservation on the report (pages 8-15.)
Get involved
As of this month, the D/DRC has several open positions.
- Community Representative (2)
- Realtor
- Architect
Stay up-to-date with the D/DRC thorugh its meetings. Find its agendas + minutes.