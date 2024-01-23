A look at the 2023 Richland County impact report

The Richland County Economic Development Office recently shared its annual report highlighting investments and job creation in the county, along with the programs and initiatives that helped impact the local business climate.
Let’s take a quick look at some of the major business developments and the county’s biggest moves in commercial real estate.
Investment + job creation
- Total investment: Over $2.35 Billion
- New jobs created: 4,532
Major projects
Scout Motors: Key features include a 1,100-acre campus and an estimated annual production of 200,000 vehicles by 2026
- $2 Billion investment
- 4,000 jobs.
Cirba Solutions, LLC: Establishing a lithium-ion battery recycling and reprocessing facility
- $323 Million investment
- 310 jobs
Mungo Homes:
Expansion includes a new facility for various corporate teams
- $10 Million investment
- 40 new jobs.
FN America: Enhancing research, development, and engineering capabilities
- $18 Million investment
- 102 new jobs.
Xerxes - Shawcor Ltd.: Specializing in manufacturing fiberglass-reinforced plastic underground storage tanks
- $6.3 Million investment
- 80 new jobs
Commercial development
- Total investment in 2023: $585 Million Notable developments include Verve Columbia Blossom, 2019 Bull Street, Huger Flats, 2222 Main, LLC, and Vista Depot.
Programs
- Commercial Development Program is a partnership with the City of Columbia, providing tax assistance to boost commercial opportunities.
- Midlands Minority Business Accelerator empowers minority-owned businesses through specialized training, coaching, and corporate connections using the acclaimed StreetWise ‘MBA’ curriculum.
SC Ports is also a large contributor to business growth in the Midlands. With an $87 billion impact statewide, $22.3 billion flows into the Midlands contributing to 67,000 jobs.