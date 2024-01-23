Business

A look at the 2023 Richland County impact report

Five major projects and several major commercial real estate developments made a major impact on the economy in Richland County in 2023 and for years ahead.

January 23, 2024
Columbia, SC State House

Check out some of the fastest-growing companies in Columbia. | Photo by COLAtoday team

The Richland County Economic Development Office recently shared its annual report highlighting investments and job creation in the county, along with the programs and initiatives that helped impact the local business climate.

Let’s take a quick look at some of the major business developments and the county’s biggest moves in commercial real estate.

Investment + job creation

  • Total investment: Over $2.35 Billion
  • New jobs created: 4,532

Major projects

Scout Motors: Key features include a 1,100-acre campus and an estimated annual production of 200,000 vehicles by 2026

  • $2 Billion investment
  • 4,000 jobs.

Cirba Solutions, LLC: Establishing a lithium-ion battery recycling and reprocessing facility

  • $323 Million investment
  • 310 jobs

Mungo Homes:
Expansion includes a new facility for various corporate teams

  • $10 Million investment
  • 40 new jobs.

FN America: Enhancing research, development, and engineering capabilities

  • $18 Million investment
  • 102 new jobs.

Xerxes - Shawcor Ltd.: Specializing in manufacturing fiberglass-reinforced plastic underground storage tanks

  • $6.3 Million investment
  • 80 new jobs

Commercial development

Programs

SC Ports is also a large contributor to business growth in the Midlands. With an $87 billion impact statewide, $22.3 billion flows into the Midlands contributing to 67,000 jobs.

