Six new businesses coming soon to Five Points

As students move back into town, there are a handful of new spots open in Five Points and a few coming soon. Here’s a quick rundown of five shops + restaurants to check out next time you’re in the Five Points District.

Aroma of India | Located at 7001 Harden St., this new restaurant serves dishes like Biryani and Tandori Sizzlers.

Arroyo Tacos + Tequila | Located on Harden Street near Pawley’s Front Porch, this new spot is from team behind Saluda’s Restaurant.

Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks | The Atlanta-based cheesesteak chain is opening on the 900 block of Harden Street, across from Food Lion.

Blossom Plant and Produce | This new shop at 1924 Blossom St. will have an outdoor plant nursery.

Cocky Rooster | This Richmond-based chicken restaurant chain is opening in the space formerly occupied by Sushi Yoshi and Carolina Barber Shop.

Touchdowns Five Points | Look for the movie awning marquee out front and come inside for “Five Points’ best cheesesteak.”