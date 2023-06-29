SUBSCRIBE
Business

Sakhar Jams: Putting Columbia’s Agribusiness on the National Stage

Columbia-based Sakhar Jams, one of the recipients of the Agribusiness Center for Research and Entrepreneurship’s (ACRE) recent grant, is creating waves of innovation in the food industry.

June 29, 2023 • 
David Stringer
IMG_6069.jpeg

SAKHAR is the creation of Reshma Mahadkar and Jessica Henry pictured here. | Photo via Sakhar Jams

Columbia’s Sakhar Jams, known for artisanal jams with a twist of Indian flavors, recently received funding from the South Carolina Department of Agriculture’s Agribusiness Center for Research and Entrepreneurship (ACRE) for its innovative agribusiness venture. The company is one of the 12 state businesses sharing a $185,000 grant.

ACRE’s Investment in Local Agribusiness

Founded by the South Carolina Department of Agriculture (SCDA) to nurture new ideas and businesses in the Palmetto State’s agribusiness sector, each awardee presented a business plan to demonstrate their history of business success. This funding is intended to support Sakhar Jams’ aim to leverage the grant for warehouse and kitchen space. They’ll need it.

IMG_4773.jpeg

You can find Sakhar Jams in Pop Up Grocery in New York City. | Photo provided by Sakhar Jams

National Spotlight

Sakhar Jams is featured in Pop Up Grocer, a traveling pop-up grocery store that showcases the finest and most groundbreaking products in the food and beverage industry. This is no small feat — out of 30,000 brands, only 600 are selected. You can now find Sakhar Jams on the shelves of Pop Up Grocer’s permanent location in New York City. The achievement highlights their craftsmanship and Certified SC tasty fruits.

A Win for SC

Sakhar Jams’ success is not just a company victory; it is a win for our state. As the sole brand from SC featured in Pop Up Grocer, Sakhar Jams carries with it the spirit of the local community. If you follow Sakhar on Instagram, you’ll see them highlighting local farms where they shop for local blueberries, figs, peaches, strawberries, lavender, and more.

Looking Forward

As Sakhar Jams continues its journey, it aims to increase its local bond and embrace its pride in place. By establishing the new production facility in Cola, they are proving their commitment to the local economy and the farmers who make the jam possible.

