Catch a ride on The COMET’s Soda Cap Connector 🚌

Exploring the heart of Columbia is filled with Insta-worthy spots, great local attractions — and a struggle to find parking. Toss in the guests you’re hosting or a busy downtown event, and suddenly exploring seems more stressful than fun. We’ve all been there.

Here to help is The COMET’s Soda Cap Connector. It conveniently connects to major downtown Columbia destinations, including:



Main Street District

Five Points

The Vista

Cayce River District

BullStreet District

Historic House District

Bonus: It’s just $1 to ride. Plan your drive-free jaunt.*