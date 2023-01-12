SUBSCRIBE
Sponsored Content
Airports and Transportation

Catch a ride on The COMET’s Soda Cap Connector 🚌

January 12, 2023 • 
The Comet
Sponsored by
The COMET’s Soda Cap Connector bus with Segra Park in the background

The Soda Cap Connector includes a stop at Segra Park, located in the BullStreet District.

Photo by The COMET

Exploring the heart of Columbia is filled with Insta-worthy spots, great local attractions — and a struggle to find parking. Toss in the guests you’re hosting or a busy downtown event, and suddenly exploring seems more stressful than fun. We’ve all been there.

Here to help is The COMET’s Soda Cap Connector. It conveniently connects to major downtown Columbia destinations, including:

  • Main Street District
  • Five Points
  • The Vista
  • Cayce River District
  • BullStreet District
  • Historic House District

Bonus: It’s just $1 to ride. Plan your drive-free jaunt.*

More from COLAtoday
United Way of the Midlands volunteers transporting and unloading supplies.
Sponsored
Make a difference by volunteering during United Way’s Volunteer Week
Sponsored by
Nebula seen through the James Webb Space Telescope
Sponsored
Experience space like never before during this new planetarium show
Sponsored by
Doctor holding blue awareness ribbon at her office.
Sponsored
A look at the facts on colorectal cancer
Sponsored by
A rendering of the brand new USC College of Nursing building.
Sponsored
LS3P designs USC’s new College of Nursing 🏥
Sponsored by