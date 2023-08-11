From $287 million in 2022 to $2.37 billion in 2023, economic growth in Richland County has skyrocketed

So far, 2023 has proven to be a year of record achievements for economic growth in Richland County. The Richland County Economic Development Office (RCEDO) announced capital investments have surged to $2.37 billion, and with them, 4,532 new job opportunities have become available.

Just to put that into perspective — according to the Richland County Economic Development Office’s 2022 report, $287 million was invested + 647 jobs were created last year. That’s a pretty big difference compared to this year.

Try this stat on for size — Between 2011-2022, $2.6 billion was invested in Richland County. We’re only into the eighth month of the year and 2023’s investments alone are creeping up on the total number of investments since RCEDO’s founding in 2011.

Let’s delve into three companies partly responsible for these numbers + that are shaping Richland County’s economic future.

Local investment: ~$2 billion

Jobs created: This investment has the potential to create 4,000+ jobs

Project scope: Scout Motors plans to create a manufacturing plant electric off-road Volkswagons

Local investment: ~$323 million

Jobs created: ~300 jobs

Project scope: Cirba Solutions — an electric vehicle battery materials facility — is establishing operations in Richland County this video