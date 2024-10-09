This, not that: Alternatives for popular Cola attractions

Whether you’ve lived here for 50 years or are just here for a visit, there are plenty of exciting activities + areas to explore in the Soda City, if you can find them.
Instead of turning to Google this time, let your dedicated COLAtoday City Editors offer up some alternatives to well-known spots.
Columbia Museum of Art
Don’t get us wrong, we love the CMA, but there are several other spots to see great art around the Soda City. In addition to a day at the museum, we recommend:
- The second-floor gallery at the 701 Center for Contemporary Art is open Thursday through Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.
- City Art is the spot to get your art supplies and take in what’s on display in the Main Gallery.
- The Rob Shaw Gallery is now located on Park Street. It features his work, hosts classes + events with other artists.
- The Soulhaus Gallery is located on Lincoln Street in the Vista and features a variety of mediums.
- The State of the Art Gallery in Cayce is a great spot to learn pottery yourself and see the work of other SC artists.
- Stormwater Studios welcomes and encourages visitors Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Take a walk
We love our afternoon walks on Columbia’s riverwalks, but they aren’t the only spots to take a scenic walk around the Soda City. Here are a few more spots to stroll.
- Southeast Park features six miles of trails around the lake and through the woods.
- Often less crowded than the riverwalks, the Timmerman Trail takes you through the forest along the west side of Congaree Creek.
- Take a walk along the Linder Circle Trail in the W. Gordon Belser Arboretum and view the collection of ten different plant communities.
City Editor David here — my favorite downtown walking loop is to park near Capstone (it’s usually wide open in the evenings) and walk through campus, the Historic Horseshoe, around the State House, and back.
All kinds of barbecue
If you claim Columbian status, it’s more or less mandatory to espouse the merits of South Carolina’s barbecue every chance you get. That being said, the Midlands is bursting with other award-winning options.
Have any other local haunts you think should make the list? Let us know and we’ll add it to the itinerary.