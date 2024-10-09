This, not that: Alternatives for popular Cola attractions

Whether you’ve lived here for 50 years or are just here for a visit, there are plenty of exciting activities + areas to explore in the Soda City, if you can find them.

Instead of turning to Google this time, let your dedicated COLAtoday City Editors offer up some alternatives to well-known spots.

Columbia Museum of Art

Don’t get us wrong, we love the CMA, but there are several other spots to see great art around the Soda City. In addition to a day at the museum, we recommend:



This Rhododendron is one of many unique plants you’ll see in the W. Gordon Belser Arboretum. Photo via W. Gordon Belser Arboretum

Take a walk

We love our afternoon walks on Columbia’s riverwalks, but they aren’t the only spots to take a scenic walk around the Soda City. Here are a few more spots to stroll.



Southeast Park

Often less crowded than the riverwalks, the Timmerman Trail

Take a walk along the Linder Circle Trail in the W. Gordon Belser Arboretum

City Editor David here — my favorite downtown walking loop is to park near Capstone (it’s usually wide open in the evenings) and walk through campus, the Historic Horseshoe, around the State House, and back.

Take a bite of the crunchy grilled pimento cheese sandwich from Sandwich Depot. | Photo by Forrest Clonts

All kinds of barbecue

If you claim Columbian status, it’s more or less mandatory to espouse the merits of South Carolina’s barbecue every chance you get. That being said, the Midlands is bursting with other award-winning options.



Have any other local haunts you think should make the list? Let us know and we’ll add it to the itinerary.