Understanding Leash Laws in Columbia

If you’ve ever been to Soda City on Saturday mornings in the Main Street District, we bet you’ve scratched an ear or two. Columbia’s dog scene is paw-ping off, and to ensure the safety and harmony of both animals and residents, the city has established leash laws.

These laws outline the guidelines for pet owners regarding the responsible control of their furry companions, and most local leash laws require dogs to be kept on a leash at all times to prevent incidents. Violations of the laws may result in fines or penalties.

Exceptions

While leash laws apply in most public spaces, Columbia does have designated off-leash areas where dogs can exercise and socialize freely. Check out our guide to dog parks around the Midlands where dogs can roam off-leash under supervision.

We also created a dog-friendly businesses guide so you can see which local watering holes, trails, and shopping centers welcome your pup with open paws.

If you’re traveling for the summer and taking your pooch to a nearby beach, make sure to familiarize yourself with which beaches and areas offer off-leash access around the state.