Spring sips galore: Discover Columbia’s must-try spring menus at local coffee shops

Spring is here, meaning local coffee shops and restaurants have released new flavors, syrups, and spring menus for Soda Citizens to enjoy. From strawberry cold foams to Carrot Cake Chais — explore the latest flavors and sips in Cola’s coffee scene.
Azalea Coffee Bar, 2700 Devine St., Columbia
Next time you walk up to the counter, order the ‘Spring Fling Queen’ at Azalea Coffee — a cold brew that will remind you of a strawberry toaster strudel. Enjoy hints of vanilla almond syrup and a strawberry cold foam, topped off with a tantalizing vanilla frosting drizzle.
Pro tip: if you order this before the end of March, you’ll be entered to win tickets to “Mean Girls” the broadway show coming to The Koger Center for the Arts from Tuesday, April 23 to Thursday, April 25.
Indah Coffee, 2238 Sumter St., Columbia
Check out these spring sips next time you find yourself in Cottontown:
- Matcha Mojito — blending matcha, lime juice, and mint with a splash of bubbly Topo Chico.
- The Salted Black Sesame Flat White — a harmonious blend of salt and black sesame for a nutty, umami-rich taste.
- The Carrot Cake Chai — crafted with coconut, carrot juice, maple syrup, and cinnamon for a flavorful twist on a classic.
- The Mint Cream Cold Brew — a concoction of mint and vanilla-infused cold brew, perfectly shaken with your choice of milk.
Loveland Coffee, 7475 Carlisle St., Irmo
- The Beekeeper — Indulge in a house-made vanilla lavender syrup, honey, and espresso, harmoniously blended with your choice of milk
- The Fog Lifter — its signature creation featuring a house-made bergamot + vanilla lavender syrup, infused with Earl Grey tea and your preferred milk.
- Paris Black Tea — a Paris black tea, infused with notes of vanilla, caramel, and bergamot oil.
- Nitro Lemonade — experience a burst of zest with its Nitro Lemonade, a fusion of our Nitro Cold Brew and homemade lemonade.
Oliver Gospel Roastery, 1120 Taylor St., Columbia
The Roastery welcomed springtime with a video, showcasing its fresh lineup of seasonal specials in 35 seconds.
Introducing:
- Café Bouquet
- Sparkling Hibiscus Lemonade
- Toby’s Place Flash Brew
- Iced Lavender Honey Latte with Cold Foam
- Honey Vanilla Cortado
Piecewise Coffee Co., 2001 State St, Cayce
Sip on old favorites or new spring drinks like the:
- Rose-pistachio Cardamom Cortado — created with a house-made pistachio-rose syrup
- Carrot Cake Latte — made with walnuts, sweetened condensed milk, cinnamon, and carrot juice.
- Iced Strawberry Matcha Latte — sip on its iced strawberry matcha made with a house-made strawberry syrup
- Strawberry Jo — think chocolate-covered strawberry. It’s created with a dark chocolate mocha cold brew, topped with a foam mixed with its house-made strawberry syrup.
Looking for more coffee shops? Read through our guide to Columbia’s coffee shops.