Spring sips galore: Discover Columbia’s must-try spring menus at local coffee shops

Spring is here, meaning local coffee shops and restaurants have released new flavors, syrups, and spring menus for Soda Citizens to enjoy. From strawberry cold foams to Carrot Cake Chais — explore the latest flavors and sips in Cola’s coffee scene.

The Spring Fling Queen | Photo by @azaleacoffeebar

Azalea Coffee Bar, 2700 Devine St., Columbia

Next time you walk up to the counter, order the ‘Spring Fling Queen’ at Azalea Coffee — a cold brew that will remind you of a strawberry toaster strudel. Enjoy hints of vanilla almond syrup and a strawberry cold foam, topped off with a tantalizing vanilla frosting drizzle.

Pro tip: if you order this before the end of March, you’ll be entered to win tickets to “Mean Girls” the broadway show coming to The Koger Center for the Arts from Tuesday, April 23 to Thursday, April 25.

Try this Carrot Cake Chai from Indah Coffee’s new spring menu. | Photo by @indahcoffee

Indah Coffee, 2238 Sumter St., Columbia

Check out these spring sips next time you find yourself in Cottontown:



Matcha Mojito — blending matcha, lime juice, and mint with a splash of bubbly Topo Chico.

The Salted Black Sesame Flat White — a harmonious blend of salt and black sesame for a nutty, umami-rich taste.

The Carrot Cake Chai — crafted with coconut, carrot juice, maple syrup, and cinnamon for a flavorful twist on a classic.

The Mint Cream Cold Brew — a concoction of mint and vanilla-infused cold brew, perfectly shaken with your choice of milk.

Sip on seasonal flavors like lavender, honey, bergamot, and more at Loveland Coffee. | Photo by @lovelandcoffee

Loveland Coffee, 7475 Carlisle St., Irmo



The Beekeeper — Indulge in a house-made vanilla lavender syrup, honey, and espresso, harmoniously blended with your choice of milk

The Fog Lifter — its signature creation featuring a house-made bergamot + vanilla lavender syrup, infused with Earl Grey tea and your preferred milk.

Paris Black Tea — a Paris black tea, infused with notes of vanilla, caramel, and bergamot oil.

Nitro Lemonade — experience a burst of zest with its Nitro Lemonade, a fusion of our Nitro Cold Brew and homemade lemonade.

Oliver Gospel Roastery, 1120 Taylor St., Columbia

The Roastery welcomed springtime with a video, showcasing its fresh lineup of seasonal specials in 35 seconds.

Introducing:



Café Bouquet

Sparkling Hibiscus Lemonade

Toby’s Place Flash Brew

Iced Lavender Honey Latte with Cold Foam

Honey Vanilla Cortado

During a sales meeting, we decided to taste the iced carrot cake latte with oatmilk and highly recommend it. | Photo by COLAtoday team

Piecewise Coffee Co., 2001 State St, Cayce

Sip on old favorites or new spring drinks like the:



Rose-pistachio Cardamom Cortado — created with a house-made pistachio-rose syrup

Carrot Cake Latte — made with walnuts, sweetened condensed milk, cinnamon, and carrot juice.

Iced Strawberry Matcha Latte — sip on its iced strawberry matcha made with a house-made strawberry syrup

Strawberry Jo — think chocolate-covered strawberry. It’s created with a dark chocolate mocha cold brew, topped with a foam mixed with its house-made strawberry syrup.

