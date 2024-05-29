Support Us Button Widget

COLAtoday was nominated for four categories in the Best of Columbia contest

Thanks to our readers and followers, COLAtoday was nominated several times in Free Times’ annual Best of Columbia contest. See which ones and vote for us below.

May 29, 2024 • 
Samantha Robertson
Vote for us in all four categories through Friday, June 21. | Photo by COLAtoday team

Each year, Free Times hosts its “Best of Columbia” contest, where locals will nominate and vote for their favorite local businesses.

Thanks to you all, we have been nominated for four categories in the Local Media category:

  • Best Local Instagram
  • Best Local Website, Music/Entertainment
  • Best Local Website, News
  • Best Local Website, Sports

Voting for the “Best of Columbia” will run through Friday, June 21. It means a lot to us that locals enjoy our content and turn to us for information about our city. If you don’t already, follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

