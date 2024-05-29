COLAtoday was nominated for four categories in the Best of Columbia contest

Each year, Free Times hosts its “Best of Columbia” contest, where locals will nominate and vote for their favorite local businesses.

Thanks to you all, we have been nominated for four categories in the Local Media category:



Best Local Instagram

Best Local Website, Music/Entertainment

Best Local Website, News

Best Local Website, Sports

Voting for the “Best of Columbia” will run through Friday, June 21. It means a lot to us that locals enjoy our content and turn to us for information about our city. If you don’t already, follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

