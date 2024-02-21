Explore a historic neighborhood through art with this year’s sixth annual Cottontown Art Crawl

Crawl in love with Cottontown

Located on the northern edge of downtown Columbia’s business district, Cottontown is one of our city’s first planned suburbs. Established in the late 1890s, the neighborhood is filled with Craftsman-style bungalows, and has experienced a boom in recent years.

Since its inception in 2019, the event has grown significantly, earning accolades like the title of Best Festival Columbia 2023, voted on by our readers.

The sixth annual Cottontown Art Crawl returns on Saturday, March 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is set to showcase 200 artists, selling their art on covered front porches and yards throughout the neighborhood.

Peruse over 200 artists during this year’s Cottontown Art Crawl. | Photo by COLAtoday team

What to expect

The outdoor event spans several city blocks and will offer:



Fine art

Handmade goods

Food trucks

A historic walking tour

Children’s activities

A student art exhibition

Live music, featuring three bands

Want to get involved? The Art Crawl is looking for volunteers. Admission is free and in case of rain, the event will be rescheduled to Sunday, March 10.

Marcus Munse and Rita Patel standing in front of two of The Dens in Cottontown. Photo via Hotel Trundle

Cottontown in the headlines

NOMA Warehouse and Re-Find plan to launch Night Shift, slated to run monthly from March to October. Set in Re-Find’s spacious new venue on South Edisto Street, Night Shift aims to be a hub for over 50 full-time and pop-up vendors, offering a mix of vintage treasures, artisan crafts, food, and drinks, alongside live music and entertainment.

Capital City Cornhole announced its closure on Facebook. It will be shifting to “Traveling Cornhole,” offering tournament services + its last night will be Friday, Feb. 23. It also shared that its current venue will be transformed into a vintage/antique store.

Hotel Trundle expanded into Cottontown with last year’s announcement of The Dens. We got an inside peek into the four new spaces — take a look.

