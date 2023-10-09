A kid’s perfect day in Columbia

Sorry, but — NO ADULTS ALLOWED — this one is for the kids. Grown-up, please hand this over to your little one. Got it, kiddo? Let’s plan a family day together. Here’s a fun schedule for you to try.

Morning

Be a chef and cook breakfast for the adults at home. The night before, ask your family to choose from one of these recipes. Don’t be afraid to ask for help if any of the instructions seem confusing.

While you eat, talk about your plan for the day. Ask your family to help you prepare a backpack with things you’ll need. We suggest bringing:

🍫 Plenty of snacks like granola bars or Carolina Kernels popcorn

💧 A water bottle

🧢 A hat

If you have time before heading to lunch, play at a playground like Leo’s Landing.

Grill Marks milkshakes will make your sweet tooth smile. | Photo provided by Grill Marks

Afternoon

For lunch, head to Grill Marks for a burger and milkshake. After you’ve filled your belly, spend the afternoon exploring the EdVenture Childrens Museum. What are you looking forward to most? Exploring the fire truck at the Dalmation Station? Or sliding down Eddie, a 40-ft. tall kid?

Evening

Wrap up the day with a family dinner. Head to one of our local farmers markets to pick out foods you can make together. Over dinner, talk about everything you did today. Ask questions like:

🧠 What was something new you learned?

🤡 What was something funny that happened?

👀 What would we do differently if we did that again?

👍 What do you definitely want to do again? (And again and again…)

Grown-ups — take pictures along the way and share them with us. Also, send us more family-friendly recommendations and we may just feature them in an upcoming newsletter.