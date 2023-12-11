Culture

What if a Hallmark holiday movie was filmed in Columbia?

Columbia hasn’t been the filming location for a Hallmark holiday movie — yet. We’re asking our readers to brainstorm locations + plots for a potential future movie filmed in the festive Soda City.

December 11, 2023 • 
Samantha RobertsonAllie RemhofAlyson ChuyangGregg Aronica
State House Christmas

Help us write a local Hallmark holiday story. | Photos by @photos_by_octavia

Table of Contents
Setting the scene
Where does the meet cute happen?
How do they bond?
Where is the final scene?

Every Hallmark holiday movie starts the same way: A work-minded person is struggling with an extremely challenging, business-related job. They travel out of “the big city” to a “small town” for the holidays, and there, bump into an old flame/hometown cutie/dog owner. Together, they learn the true meaning of the holidays.

Here’s a fun fact: There’s a list of regional South Carolina towns that TravelAwaits lists as a Christmas Hallmark town. Spoiler alert — Cola isn’t on it, so we think it’s time for the Soda City to prove its festive merit on the iconic TV network.

Share your ideas for the perfect Hallmark movie setting with us, and maybe we can send them the network’s way.

Christmas in Cola

The holiday tree at the State House. | Photo by @photos_by_octavia

Setting the scene

First, we need to establish who the protagonist is, and where they are traveling to Columbia from. They could be a tech, business, or financial wizard from Charlotte, Washington, D.C., New York, Boston, or another big city.

Where does the meet cute happen?

Next, where does the protagonist run into the hometown hunk? This could be any major landmark, park, coffee shop, or meeting space. Think of perusing the State House grounds, walking along one of our riverwalks, or bumping into each other at the Soda City Market.

How do they bond?

Somehow, the business-minded person and the hometown hunk find common ground. Or perhaps they bond over something more contentious? This could be a disagreement over Columbia’s best district, a connection over their shared passion for the Gamecocks, or a mutual hate for Malfunction Junction.

Holiday pop-up bar Columbia, SC

Naughty at Boku Kitchen and Saloon | Photo by @boku_cola

Where is the final scene?

At the end of the film, where will the two learn the true meaning of the holidays? At the romantic Christmas tree in front of the State House? Under the “snow” during the Winter Wonderland? Clinking their glasses at a holiday pop-up bar?

Take our survey, and we’ll follow up with the 803’s own Hallmark movie details in an upcoming newsletter.

