PickleGarden on the River: Columbia’s soon to be newest pickleball and biergarten space

A 4.75-acre parcel at 680 Candi Ln. in Cola (near Riverbanks Zoo), is set to transform into PickleGarden on the River — a new biergarten and pickleball development and space. Ryan McCue, a Senior Brokerage Associate with Colliers | South Carolina, helped facilitate the transaction on behalf of the buyer, Pickleball Land Holdings LLC.

The park will be located along the Saluda River and be connected to the Riverwalk, positioned above Millrace Rapids.

View of the 4.75-acre riverfront property set to open before the end of the year. | Photo provided by Colliers | South Carolina

Key features planned for the space:

12 pickleball courts, including six covered courts.

10,000 sqft of turf for outdoor activities.

2,240 sqft of mixed-use space for a potential members’ lounge or event area

3,600 sqft, climate-controlled indoor/outdoor space overlooking the venue.

“PickleGarden isn’t just about play; it’s about savoring delicious eats, soaking up the outdoors, and creating lasting memories with loved ones,” Abbott Bray, Co-Founder of PickleGarden on the River said.

“We’re bringing joy, inspiring health, and promoting the outdoors— one pickleball rally, one craft beer sip, one river walk up the Saluda River at a time.”

The project aims to spur recreation + leisure along the Saluda River, offering a blend of sports, entertainment, and riverfront views for the Columbia community. The facility is planned to be operational by the end of 2024 and the cost for the project was not disclosed.

