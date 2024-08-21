Stay in the know: Three large development projects coming to the Midlands

Several large development projects were announced around Columbia this week, and updates were given. Here’s a quick overview + roundup of three of them.

A 57-acre, $65 million mixed-use development that a 51,000 sqft Lowes Foods will anchor is coming to the Red Bank area. Locals can expect to see a mix of retail storefronts, food services, medical facilities, and residential developments. Construction for the overall project is 60% complete.

Confirmed tenants:



Chipotle

Heartland Dental

Well Street Urgent Care

Planet Fitness

Whataburger

Firestone

Tidal Wave Car Wash

Panda Express

Big Blue Marble Academy

A regional bank

Next month, builders will also begin construction on 142 townhouses, with units expected to be delivered in Q3 2025.

Williams Street Extension project is intended to pave the way for true riverfront development. | Rendering via the City of Columbia

The City of Columbia held a press conference announcing phase one of the Williams Street Expansion — a $20.6 million project funded by the State of South Carolina + the Richland County Transportation Penny program — that will expand riverfront access along the Congaree River.

Phase one includes:



~4,700 ft of new + improved roadway

~4,700 ft of new sidewalks

Three electric car charging stations

Two bike share stations

Project design is currently underway with 30% of the plans complete. City Council approved a $2.8 million contract with Hussey, Gay, Bell, and DeYoung, with construction slated to begin in spring 2025.

Gateway 737 will be less than 5 minutes from the Vista + less than a 10-minute drive from the Five Points area. | Rendering via Holder Properties

Developer Holder Properties, in collaboration with the University of South Carolina Foundations (USCF), is developing Gateway 737 — a 940-bed student housing + mixed-use development. Leasing begins next month, with move-ins expected in August 2025.

The new student development will be located on the corner of Gadsden, Greene, and Devine Streets, right next to Colonial Life Arena, and will feature:

