Support Us Button Widget
Real Estate  Development

Stay in the know: Three large development projects coming to the Midlands

A $20.6 million river development, a 940-bed student housing development, and a $65 million mixed-use retail development are all underway in the Midlands or were announced this week. Here’s what you need to know about each project.

August 21, 2024 • 
Samantha Robertson
Williams Street Extension

Mayor Rickenmann announcing phase one of the Williams Street Extension project. | Photo via City of Columbia

Several large development projects were announced around Columbia this week, and updates were given. Here’s a quick overview + roundup of three of them.

Platt Springs Crossing

A 57-acre, $65 million mixed-use development that a 51,000 sqft Lowes Foods will anchor is coming to the Red Bank area. Locals can expect to see a mix of retail storefronts, food services, medical facilities, and residential developments. Construction for the overall project is 60% complete.

Confirmed tenants:

  • Chipotle
  • Heartland Dental
  • Well Street Urgent Care
  • Planet Fitness
  • Whataburger
  • Firestone
  • Tidal Wave Car Wash
  • Panda Express
  • Big Blue Marble Academy
  • A regional bank

Next month, builders will also begin construction on 142 townhouses, with units expected to be delivered in Q3 2025.

Williams Street.png

Williams Street Extension project is intended to pave the way for true riverfront development. | Rendering via the City of Columbia

Williams Street Extension Project

The City of Columbia held a press conference announcing phase one of the Williams Street Expansion — a $20.6 million project funded by the State of South Carolina + the Richland County Transportation Penny program — that will expand riverfront access along the Congaree River.

Phase one includes:

  • ~4,700 ft of new + improved roadway
  • ~4,700 ft of new sidewalks
  • Three electric car charging stations
  • Two bike share stations

Project design is currently underway with 30% of the plans complete. City Council approved a $2.8 million contract with Hussey, Gay, Bell, and DeYoung, with construction slated to begin in spring 2025.

MAIN CORNER DUSK.png

Gateway 737 will be less than 5 minutes from the Vista + less than a 10-minute drive from the Five Points area. | Rendering via Holder Properties

Gateway 737

Developer Holder Properties, in collaboration with the University of South Carolina Foundations (USCF), is developing Gateway 737 — a 940-bed student housing + mixed-use development. Leasing begins next month, with move-ins expected in August 2025.

The new student development will be located on the corner of Gadsden, Greene, and Devine Streets, right next to Colonial Life Arena, and will feature:

  • Studio, two-, three-, and four-bedroom floorplan units set to be fully furnished
  • 12,500 sqft ground floor for retail
  • Meetings + event spaces
  • Dedicated parking
  • Rooftop lounge
  • State-of-the-art fitness center
  • Resort-style pool
  • Tech lounge + game room.
More from COLAtoday
JamRoomFest.png
Music
Jam Room Music Festival returns to Columbia this October
Get a quick rundown of the music lineup and plan ahead for the partner events celebrating the Jam Room Music Festival coming back to Cola in October.
August 21, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Richland Mall Rendering
Development
Here’s what’s replacing Richland Mall in Forest Acres
Forest Acres unveiled renderings for a six-acre park on the former Richland Mall site, featuring an amphitheater, playground, and green spaces.
August 20, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
The golden spurTh
Development
Garvin Design Group + Hood Construction reintroduces The Golden Spur to USC’s campus
The Golden Spur, which used to be a pub at USC, has been reimagined into a restaurant on ground floor of the Campus Village development.
August 19, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Columbia, SC State House
Business
Some of the fastest-growing companies in Columbia that were featured on the Inc. 5000’s list.
Meet some of the 2024 fastest-growing companies in the Columbia area featured on Inc. 5000’s list.
August 19, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
IMG_7707.jpg
Culture
Columbia Museum of Art to host major exhibition of French modern art
A major French modern art exhibition featuring works by Monet and Matisse comes to the Columbia Museum of Art this fall.
August 16, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
1901 Main Street
City
Meet Columbia’s coworking spaces
Explore Columbia’s coworking spaces, including the new Venture X, offering unique environments and premium options for freelancers and professionals.
August 16, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
1-20_WB_Detour_Exit64B.png
Travel and Outdoors
Phase Two of the Carolina Crossroads Project is causing a weekend detour for a major exit in the Midlands
Drivers will need to take a new detour route this weekend if traveling down I-20 Westbound and needing to take Exit 64B.
August 15, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Culture
Here’s your guide to experiencing The Big MO
The perfect way to experience The Big Mo? Pack-up your car with snacks, a few drinks, blankets + pillows to drive out to see movies under the stars.
August 15, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
USC.jpg
History
Vintage Columbia postcards, back to school edition
View four of Columbia, South Carolina’s colleges and universities through the lens of vintage postcards.
August 14, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Hotel Trundle
Development
Hotel Trundle named top 10 on USA Today list
Hotel Trundle, a locally loved adaptive reuse project in Columbia, ranks No. 6 on USA Today’s Best Boutique Hotels list.
August 14, 2024
 · 
David Stringer