Stay in the know: Three large development projects coming to the Midlands
A $20.6 million river development, a 940-bed student housing development, and a $65 million mixed-use retail development are all underway in the Midlands or were announced this week. Here’s what you need to know about each project.
Platt Springs Crossing
A 57-acre, $65 million mixed-use development that a 51,000 sqft Lowes Foods will anchor is coming to the Red Bank area. Locals can expect to see a mix of retail storefronts, food services, medical facilities, and residential developments. Construction for the overall project is 60% complete.
Confirmed tenants:
- Chipotle
- Heartland Dental
- Well Street Urgent Care
- Planet Fitness
- Whataburger
- Firestone
- Tidal Wave Car Wash
- Panda Express
- Big Blue Marble Academy
- A regional bank
Next month, builders will also begin construction on 142 townhouses, with units expected to be delivered in Q3 2025.
Williams Street Extension Project
The City of Columbia held a press conference announcing phase one of the Williams Street Expansion — a $20.6 million project funded by the State of South Carolina + the Richland County Transportation Penny program — that will expand riverfront access along the Congaree River.
Phase one includes:
- ~4,700 ft of new + improved roadway
- ~4,700 ft of new sidewalks
- Three electric car charging stations
- Two bike share stations
Project design is currently underway with 30% of the plans complete. City Council approved a $2.8 million contract with Hussey, Gay, Bell, and DeYoung, with construction slated to begin in spring 2025.
Gateway 737
Developer Holder Properties, in collaboration with the University of South Carolina Foundations (USCF), is developing Gateway 737 — a 940-bed student housing + mixed-use development. Leasing begins next month, with move-ins expected in August 2025.
The new student development will be located on the corner of Gadsden, Greene, and Devine Streets, right next to Colonial Life Arena, and will feature:
- Studio, two-, three-, and four-bedroom floorplan units set to be fully furnished
- 12,500 sqft ground floor for retail
- Meetings + event spaces
- Dedicated parking
- Rooftop lounge
- State-of-the-art fitness center
- Resort-style pool
- Tech lounge + game room.