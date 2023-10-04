Here’s your guide to fall festivities happening around Columbia

It’s officially fall — and to help you take full advantage of the fall festivities, we’ve compiled our Columbia fall bucket list, complete with 15+ events and activities to try.

👟 Activities

Dress up in your best costumes and explore the zoo after hours at Boo at the Zoo — a family fun trick-or-treating event, happening Friday, Oct. 20-Thursday., Oct. 30.

The Free Times’ Halloween party is one you’ll die for. Get dressed up on Friday, Oct. 27, and enjoy an open bar, haunting decor, and a DJ dance party from 7-11 p.m.

Buy fresh, fall produce and browse hundreds of pumpkins at the South Carolina State Farmers Market. Throughout October, the market will feature fall flowers, pumpkins, fall decor + many more fall goodies.

Get lost in a Lake Murray Corn Maze at Clinton Sease Farm in Lexington. Beyond the eight-acre maze, the farm offers plenty of activities for all ages, from Barnyard golf and playgrounds to wagon rides and a pumpkin patch.

Enjoy a fun-filled day at the South Carolina State Fair. Celebrate the fair’s return to in-person activities from Wednesday, Oct. 11 to Sunday, Oct. 22.

Prepare for the Nightmare In Elmwood 5k — the annual hauntingly fun community event happening on Saturday, Oct. 28. Locals can enjoy running through the historic Elmwood Park neighborhood in downtown Columbia.

Go to a Gamecock Football game. Regardless of the outcome of the game, you’ll be winning if you prepare with our gameday guide.

Take a road trip with the family and head to one of these regional U-pick apple farms; all within three hours of Cola.

Incarnation Lutheran Church on Devine Street hosts the annual Oktoberfest event. | Photo by COLAtoday

🎟️ Fall events

Oktoberfests | Six Oktoberfests will take place this weekend and the weeks following | See a full lineup and get ready for German-inspired beers + foods.

Midlands Plant and Flower Festival | Friday, Oct. 6-Sunday, Oct. 8 | Times vary | SC State Farmers Market | Free | Shop seasonal plants, flowers, decor + more.

Cayce Fall Fest | Saturday, Oct. 7 | Join locals at Granby Gardens Park for an afternoon of family fun, live music, food, drinks, a kid’s area, face painters, balloon artists, a petting zoo, and more.

Trunk or Treat | Wednesday, Oct. 25 | 5:30-7 p.m. | Robert Mills House | Free | Bring the kids to go trunk to trunk to collect candy or register to decorate your vehicle.

SC Philharmonic: Halloween at Hogwarts | Sunday, October 29 | 3 p.m. | $10-$50 | Experience a family-friendly Halloween celebration at the Koger Center, where it’ll magically transform into the famous school of witchcraft and wizardry.

Have a terrifying time at Deceased Farms’ haunted house. | Photo by @mckenzie_roland

👻 Haunted houses

Deceased Farm | 382 Olde Farm Rd., Lexington | $25+ | Take a self-guided jaunt through 6 terrifying buildings, three outdoor zones, and creepy corn fields.

Terror Falls Haunted Farm | 370 Mack St. Gaston, SC | Beginning tomorrow, $20 will give guests access to all four haunted attractions — Meemaw’s Bed and Breakfast, Terror Trail, Terror Falls Hospital, and “Carnevil” of Souls.

The Dark Castle | 2076 Highway Church Rd., Elgin | Beginning tomorrow, guests can purchase one ticket for $18+ and be given access to three spine-chilling experiences — the Dungeon of Darkness haunted house, an eerie outdoor trail, and an interactive zombie survival challenge.