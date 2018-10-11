A guide to pampering yourself in Columbia

Treat yo’self, Cola

DYK – This Saturday, Oct. 13 is our office’s favorite pseudo-holiday: Treat Yo’self Day. If you’re a Parks and Recreation fan, you’ll know what we’re talking about. Basically, it’s a daylong excuse to buy gifts + pamper yourself, in a way you wouldn’t indulge in on any normal day.

Parks and Recreation Treat Yo’self | GIF by GIPHY

It’s the one day a year that pop culture gives you permission to stop making excuses about why you shouldn’t get that mani-pedi/mimosa/slice of cake – and just go for it.

We’ve outlined a perfectly indulgent Saturday schedule for both guys + gals, so you can celebrate Soda Citizen-style, of course. Call the babysitter, turn your phone on silent and click the button below to treat yo’self. ⬇

8 a.m. | It’s a brew–tiful day for a fancy latte

Drip latte | Photo by @dripcoffeecolumbia

Start off your day with a latte from Drip – like their honey habanero latte ($3.95) – or try Silver Spoon Bake Shop’s pumpkin chai ($4). It’s heavenly + seasonal. If you’re a breakfast person, order Drip’s egg, cheddar + jalapeno jam biscuit ($4.95) or a muffin ($3.25) from Silver Spoon. Gotta warm up your stomach – it’s going to be a long, filling day.

9 a.m. | Relax at the spa

OCCO Luxury Spa | Photo by @bobbiejbrinkley

After you get your caffeine buzz on, we’re headed straight to the spa. The Signature Facial ($86) at OCCO Luxury Spa is a must, or if your body + soul is in need of some major TLC, the oxygen therapy ($75) at Studio O2 is said to improve muscle fatigue, suppresses inflammation and will leave you feeling warm + fuzzy inside.

10 a.m. | Life might not be perfect, but your nails can be

The Nail Barre | Photo by @colatoday

You know you’ve been needing a mani-pedi for a minute. We’ve gotta get your nails looking good for all of the pics you’ll ‘gram showing off your mimosa. The Nail Barre offers a serious pampering experience in a chic setting with their mani-pedi combo ($65). Don’t be scared off yet, dudes. They even offer MAN mani-pedis ($55). We’re also big fans of Devine Nail Spa’s herbal pedis ft. herbal salts + essential oils ($65 + $20 for a regular manicure).

12 p.m. | Lunch ...or brunch if that’s your thing

Fried Quail + Waffles from Bourbon | Photo by @thetravelforfood

Taking care of yourself probably worked you up quite the appetite. You’re going to need to replenish, so why not treat yo’ self to some brunch from Bourbon. They have fried quail + waffles ($16) – plus a dang good cocktail list to boot. If you’re not on the brunch train, head to The Gourmet Shop. We’d recommend their Famous Chicken Salad ($9.25), paired with a cheese board ($14) + mimosa kit ($20).

1:30 p.m. | Get in, we’re going shopping

Devine St. | Photo courtesy of @westend_interiors

Pop in your favorite shop in Five Points or on Devine St. for a lil’ retail therapy. Check out Five Points’ newest boutique, Dakotas for the latest Fall trends – or head to Brittons of Columbia for a new gameday belt ($165).

2:30 p.m. | Catch a matinee showing at The Nick

The Nickelodeon Theatre | Photo by @just_marygray

The Nickelodeon is S.C.’s only nonprofit film house – which is cool and all, but did you know they serve craft beer? It’s the perfect place to fulfill your dream of going to a movie by yourself in the middle of the day ($9 for matinee showings). That’s a normal dream to have, right?

4:30 p.m. | Get a blowout or fresh do’

Glowout | Photo by @vistacolumbiasc

Glowout in the Vista specializes in blowouts ($35) and will have you looking fresh before dinner. Metropolis Salon & Dry Bar also offers blowouts – plus styling, cutting and dyeing (prices vary based on styling level).

For the dudes, stop in one of Columbia’s best barbershops (voted on by our readers). We know the Southern Gentleman’s in Five Points will even give you a beer with your classic haircut ($26).

7 p.m. | It’s what’s for dinner

Terra | Photo by @terrasc

If you want to get all fancy for dinner, Terra in West Columbia serves up tasty + local dishes like grilled swordfish ($28), or you could stick to a hot downtown Columbia classic, Cola’s Restaurant. We never tire of their hamburger with bacon + pimento cheese ($15).

9 p.m. | Nightcap

Lula Drake Wine Parlour | Photo by @luladrake

Grab a glass of artisanal wine ($9+) at Lula Drake and pair it with their bread + spreads app ($8). You also can’t go wrong with a beer flight from River Rat or Swamp Cabbage.

10 p.m. | The real treat

Kaminsky’s Dessert Cafe | Photo by @chamchamfoodzz

Cap off the best day ever at Nonnah’s or Kaminsky’s. Nonnah’s has a rotating variety of freshly-baked cakes every day, but I guarantee a slice of their strawberry amaretto ($8.60) will spoil your palate. Kaminsky’s is right across the street, so you could honestly just go to both if you can’t pick between the two. They have a smorgasbord of delectable desserts to choose from – including spiked milkshakes ($9) and seriously delicious pecan pie ($5.95; make it a la mode +$1.50).

Carry the party on into the night by booking yo’self a room at Hotel Trundle (~$300+ tonight – a Saturday home-football game night – or starting at $180 if you’re treating yo’self on a weekday). Call ahead (in between mimosa breaks) and make a staycation out of Treat Yo’self Day if you’re really looking to ball out.

Treat Yo’self Day only comes once a year, so pamper yourself a little. Don’t let Donna Meagle + Tom Haverford (or us) down.

TBH – there’s enough relaxing + indulgent activities on this list to fill a whole year’s worth of pampering. Remember that self-care doesn’t stop after this weekend. Treat yo’self to a nice dinner or that extra shot of espresso once in a while, Cola. You deserve it.

–Shayla, COLAtoday Fall intern + Beth

