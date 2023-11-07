Santa’s Mailbox and 19th Annual Tree Lighting Return to West Columbia

Santa’s Mailbox is back at Carraway Park in West Columbia, and it’s time for kids to send their lists to Santa.

Pro tip: You can also use the provided postcards at the Santa Post Office + drop them in Santa’s mailbox.

Remember — Santa will accept letters until Wednesday, Dec. 13 for a holiday response. Two lucky letters mailed by Wednesday, Nov. 22 will be read by Mrs. Claus at the City’s 19th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting.

Be sure to include the child’s name, age, and address. All letters with a return address will receive a letter from Santa.

Plus, the tree lighting event on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m. will feature local school contests, performances, carols, greetings, and (of course) the lighting of the West Columbia Christmas Tree.