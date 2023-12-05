Sponsored Content
Doctors’ Orders: Eating healthy at The Dragon Room

Dr. Kelly Garvin of Lexington Family Practice weighs in on what she would order at this pan-Asian cocktail bar and izakaya.

Vegan tofu hummas is spread on a black plate surrounded by crispy pita slices and topped with spicy pork ragu.

The Mapo Hummus is a vegan dish made of creamy tofu hummus topped with your choice of spicy pork ragu or sweet and sour eggplant.

Photo via @thedragonroomsc

Craving some Asian flavors? Yes, chef. Today, we’ve prepared a new dish of Doctors’ Orders, the series in which Midlands doctors share what they like to eat at some of our favorite local restaurants.

Dr. Kelly Garvin, MD of Lexington Family Practice is sharing her pick of plates from The Dragon Room, the recently-opened part restaurant, part cocktail bar in the Vista that melts the flavors of Vietnam, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, and Burma.

“Dragon Room is a dream of Southeastern cuisine and takes me back to my medical mission trips to Cambodia. The chicken yakitori is delicious with its bourbon glaze and packed with protein to keep you full.

The banchan is perfect to split with your table and a great way to get in some delicious seasonal vegetables. Finally, I love a good hummus, and the Mapo Tofu Hummus is so tasty and full of heart-healthy fats and fiber.”

The magic (read: health benefits) of mushrooms

