Doctors’ Orders: Eating healthy at The Dragon Room

Craving some Asian flavors? Yes, chef. Today, we’ve prepared a new dish of Doctors’ Orders, the series in which Midlands doctors share what they like to eat at some of our favorite local restaurants.

Dr. Kelly Garvin, MD of Lexington Family Practice is sharing her pick of plates from The Dragon Room, the recently-opened part restaurant, part cocktail bar in the Vista that melts the flavors of Vietnam, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, and Burma.

“Dragon Room is a dream of Southeastern cuisine and takes me back to my medical mission trips to Cambodia. The chicken yakitori is delicious with its bourbon glaze and packed with protein to keep you full.

The banchan is perfect to split with your table and a great way to get in some delicious seasonal vegetables. Finally, I love a good hummus, and the Mapo Tofu Hummus is so tasty and full of heart-healthy fats and fiber.”

Hungry for more recs? Check out local physicians’ go-to orders at Halls Chophouse, Mr. Friendly’s, and Coa Agaveria y Cocina.

The magic (read: health benefits) of mushrooms