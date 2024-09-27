West Columbia’s Capitol Square set for mixed-use redevelopment

West Columbia’s Capitol Square shopping center is set for a major transformation after receiving approval from West Columbia’s planning commission this week. Jin Jin Chinese Restaurant, the last business open in the shopping center, closed last December .

Developer Baker Commercial Properties plans to redevelop the 13-acre site into a mixed-use community featuring a four-story, 224-unit residential complex, a 27,000-sqft grocery store, and additional retail and office spaces. The project, designed with pedestrians in mind, aims to reshape the area by adding public green spaces and improving walkability, connecting the new and growing areas of the River District.

Pubic concerns

One key concern — parking — has been addressed, with plans for a 171-space public lot and around 550-645 off-street parking spots to support both new businesses and local favorites like D’s Wings + Savage Craft Ale Works.

Capitol Square sits across Sunset Boulevard from the House of Raeford chicken plant, which has been the subject of public complaints for years. Despite earlier discussions about relocation, the plant remains operational and will continue to neighbor the redevelopment.

Crosswalks have been added to slow down traffic for pedestrians crossing Meeting Street. Photo by COLAtoday team

A pedestrian connection

Capitol Square is part of a broader redevelopment trend in West Columbia, which includes the long-awaited pedestrian bridge over the Saluda River and ongoing improvements along Highway 1.

Eggroll Station opened in 1990 and is a local favorite. Photo by COLAtoday

Out with the old in with the new

Nearby restaurant Al’s Upstairs closed after 44 years in late 2023 , while Eggroll Station’s property changed hands around the same time. The owners of Eggroll Station were told they have about a year before needing to vacate, with both properties planned for redevelopment.