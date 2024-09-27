Support Us Button Widget

West Columbia’s Capitol Square set for mixed-use redevelopment

Capitol Square in West Columbia is set to undergo redevelopment, adding housing, retail, and public spaces to expand walkability in the River District.

September 27, 2024 • 
David Stringer
Capitol Square-7572.jpg

A view of downtown Columbia from above the River District on the West Columbia side of the Congaree River.

Photo by Carlin Thompson

West Columbia’s Capitol Square shopping center is set for a major transformation after receiving approval from West Columbia’s planning commission this week. Jin Jin Chinese Restaurant, the last business open in the shopping center, closed last December.

Developer Baker Commercial Properties plans to redevelop the 13-acre site into a mixed-use community featuring a four-story, 224-unit residential complex, a 27,000-sqft grocery store, and additional retail and office spaces. The project, designed with pedestrians in mind, aims to reshape the area by adding public green spaces and improving walkability, connecting the new and growing areas of the River District.

Pubic concerns

One key concern — parking — has been addressed, with plans for a 171-space public lot and around 550-645 off-street parking spots to support both new businesses and local favorites like D’s Wings + Savage Craft Ale Works.

Capitol Square sits across Sunset Boulevard from the House of Raeford chicken plant, which has been the subject of public complaints for years. Despite earlier discussions about relocation, the plant remains operational and will continue to neighbor the redevelopment.

4Y3A7579.jpg

Crosswalks have been added to slow down traffic for pedestrians crossing Meeting Street.

Photo by COLAtoday team

A pedestrian connection

Capitol Square is part of a broader redevelopment trend in West Columbia, which includes the long-awaited pedestrian bridge over the Saluda River and ongoing improvements along Highway 1.

Egg Roll Station-9074.png

Eggroll Station opened in 1990 and is a local favorite.

Photo by COLAtoday

Out with the old in with the new

Nearby restaurant Al’s Upstairs closed after 44 years in late 2023, while Eggroll Station’s property changed hands around the same time. The owners of Eggroll Station were told they have about a year before needing to vacate, with both properties planned for redevelopment.

The West Columbia City Council will still need to review and approve key aspects of the project, such as zoning changes and the partial road closure before construction begins. If approved, Capitol Square will mark the latest step of redevelopment projects in West Columbia.

More from COLAtoday
Flooding on Blossom.png
Weather
How to prepare for severe weather in Columbia
Here are some resources to help keep you and your family safe when severe weather rolls into Columbia.
September 26, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
The Laundry-Drone photo 11.jpg
Development
New event space opening in BullStreet District
Set to open in December, The Laundry Building offers event space and leasing opportunities for restaurants, retail, and offices in BullStreet District.
September 26, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Butterfly Release.jpg
Healthcare
Butterfly release to honor women affected by ovarian cancer
The Ovarian Cancer Coalition of Central SC will host a butterfly release on Thursday, September 26 at 5:30 p.m.
September 25, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
ezgif.com-speed (1).gif
Events
Local annual gingerbread house competition is scheduled for November
Get out your rolling pins + roll up those sleeves, Soda Citizens because NoMa Warehouse announced the date for the annual gingerbread house competition, benefitting a nonprofit.
September 24, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
congaree river
Government
A new Water Resources Working Group (WaterSC) is tasked with developing a state water plan
An Executive Order 2024-22, issued by Gov. Henry McMaster, announced the formation of WaterSC — a new water resources working group — to protect the state’s water resources.
September 24, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Mattison Canopy of Lights.jpg
Instagram
Columbia Chamber honors local leaders at 121st Annual Gala
The Columbia Chamber’s annual gala honors Midlands leaders for their contributions to improving the community and driving progress.
September 23, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
twistcolasc_1726960548_3462318294402650239_3694994625.jpg
Culture
How to celebrate an adult birthday in Columbia, SC
Just because you’re further on in life doesn’t mean you can’t have fun to recognize another trip around the sun.
September 23, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
AsWellAs.png
Business
As Well As: a coffee shop, boutique, wellness studio, and community space rolled into one
From specialty coffees to infrared workouts, As Well As — a multi-concept space in Rosewood — blends wellness and cafe offerings.
September 20, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Fried chicken from Zesto
Sports
A how-to guide for building a local tailgate in Columbia
In case you missed it — tailgating is a pretty big deal in Columbia. This is your how-to-guide on preparing the tastiest tailgate in town.
September 20, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
chapin_spartanburg_rl_cup.jpg
Sports
USA BMX Gold Cup Championship rolls into Lexington
The USA BMX Gold Cup Championship Southeast races into Lexington from Sept. 20-22, featuring top local riders and professionals.
September 19, 2024
 · 
David Stringer