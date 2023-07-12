What you missed in yesterday’s Richland County Council Meeting

Fun fact: On the second Tuesday of each month Richland County Council discusses large + complex issues that require more deliberation. Here’s what you missed during the meeting.

Reading (Doc. pg. 118)

An Ordinance authorizing a deed to Allen University for 1741 Cushman Dr., Columbia

Verdict

The local college has been looking to purchase this 14-acre plot of land to build a football stadium since last year and the vote in favor was unanimous.

Reading (Doc. pg. 121)

Authorizing a joint development + creation of a multicounty park with Fairfield County for the Scout Motors Project

Verdict

The city council signed off on the joint development. The next steps include the council chair executing the master agreement, the property being included in the business park’s boundaries, and obtaining consent from the Town of Blythewood. The ordinance will go into effect after the third and final reading.

