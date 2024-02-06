What you’d like to see at the Richland Mall space

We had 200+ responses on what you’d like to see at the 32-acre development at Richland Mall. Could it be Cola’s first Apple store? A new clothing retailer like H&M? Here are some of your suggestions:

“A building with apartments for independent seniors similar to Merrill Gardens in Bull Street development” — Anna H.

“A high quality, upscale restaurant like PF Chang’s or Cheesecake Factory plus a top tier grocery store or relocate Trader Joe’s or Kroger.” — Arch M.

“Legoland, Levis, Hallmark” — Dawn H.

“A pickleball court or two with a bar and restaurant” — Melissa J.

“I’d love a movie theater! And a Cheesecake Factory!” — Regina H.

“Kids playgrounds” — Tyrone H.

“If the redevelopment lives up to being the new town center for Forest Acres, it will need to have a plentiful supply of trees lining all the roads, bikeways, and pedestrian walkways.” — Jim B.

