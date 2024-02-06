Business

What you’d like to see at the Richland Mall space

With suggestions ranging from Top Golf to Wegman’s grocery store chain, here are some of our reader’s suggestions on what they’d like to see at the new development in Forest Acres.

February 6, 2024 • 
David Stringer
Screenshot 2024-02-05 at 12.20.38 PM.png

Here are the businesses you’d like to see in these conceptual renderings. | Provided by Forest Acres

We had 200+ responses on what you’d like to see at the 32-acre development at Richland Mall. Could it be Cola’s first Apple store? A new clothing retailer like H&M? Here are some of your suggestions:

“A building with apartments for independent seniors similar to Merrill Gardens in Bull Street development” — Anna H.

“A high quality, upscale restaurant like PF Chang’s or Cheesecake Factory plus a top tier grocery store or relocate Trader Joe’s or Kroger.” — Arch M.

“Legoland, Levis, Hallmark” — Dawn H.

“A pickleball court or two with a bar and restaurant” — Melissa J.

“I’d love a movie theater! And a Cheesecake Factory!” — Regina H.

“Kids playgrounds” — Tyrone H.

“If the redevelopment lives up to being the new town center for Forest Acres, it will need to have a plentiful supply of trees lining all the roads, bikeways, and pedestrian walkways.” — Jim B.

