South Carolina’s average monthly energy bill is $465

In a recent WalletHub study, South Carolina ranked the No. 29 most energy-expensive state in the US. We’re breaking down what this ranking means + how our state stacks up against others.

Methodology

WalletHub formulated an equation to compare “the average monthly energy bills in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia.” The equation accounted for residential energy types, including electricity, natural gas, motor fuel + home heating oil.

South Carolina’s stats

Average total energy cost: $465

Average monthly electric cost + rank: $170; No. 3

Average monthly natural gas cost + rank: $87; No. 15

Average monthly motor fuel cost + rank: $149; No. 36

Average monthly home heating oil cost + rank: $59; No. 34

Comparisons