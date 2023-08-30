How to help local high schoolers reach their career goals

Last spring, United Way of the Midlands launched Young Men United (YMU) — a program to help 10th- and 11th-grade students get to college, excel through it, and begin their careers.

The program is designed to increase post-secondary education attainment + retention and improve workforce development for young Black men, working to reduce the inequity gaps they face.

In a few short months, YMU has expanded its workforce development initiative to four high schools around Soda City: Eau Claire, Richland Northeast, Columbia, and Irmo.

United Way plans to scale the program to 200 students in the next five years. Read: More volunteer mentors are needed to help these young men reach their academic and career dreams (see what it’s like). United Way is recruiting 60 in-person and virtual mentors for the 2023-24 school year.

Volunteer to help local students succeed