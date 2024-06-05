Support Us Button Widget
Culture

Hunt for mushrooms around Columbia during this worldwide art event

Several local artists are participating in the international Game of Shrooms on Saturday, June 8.

June 5, 2024 • 
David StringerRobin Schwartzkopf
IMG_0067.jpg

Find pieces of mushroom pottery when the Game of Shrooms commences.

Photo by COLAtoday

On Saturday, June 8, you could find one-of-a-kind, mushroom-inspired art on your morning walk.

Game of Shrooms is a global art scavenger hunt which began in 2019. Hundreds of artists sign up to hide unique, fungi-full works in their area and give clues to their whereabouts on social media. This year, several Columbia artists are on board.

Starting a little after midnight on Saturday, works will be stowed around the Capital City. Check out the map of participating artists and follow them on social media — they’ll likely leave hints throughout the day about where their work can be found.

Screenshot 2024-06-05 at 11.32.13 AM.png

Artists from all around the Capital City will be hiding works this Saturday.

Screenshot via Game of Shrooms

If you find a piece, be sure to tag or message the artist to let them know.

Participating local artists include:

Want to get involved? There’s still time to sign up as an artist. You can create and hide as many pieces as you like.

