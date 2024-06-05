Hunt for mushrooms around Columbia during this worldwide art event

On Saturday, June 8, you could find one-of-a-kind, mushroom-inspired art on your morning walk.
Game of Shrooms is a global art scavenger hunt which began in 2019. Hundreds of artists sign up to hide unique, fungi-full works in their area and give clues to their whereabouts on social media. This year, several Columbia artists are on board.
Starting a little after midnight on Saturday, works will be stowed around the Capital City. Check out the map of participating artists and follow them on social media — they’ll likely leave hints throughout the day about where their work can be found.
If you find a piece, be sure to tag or message the artist to let them know.
Participating local artists include:
Want to get involved? There’s still time to sign up as an artist. You can create and hide as many pieces as you like.