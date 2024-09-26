How to prepare for severe weather in Columbia

Helene was the name on many Soda Citizens’ lips yesterday as heavy rains impacted our area. It’s important to stay safe + informed when severe weather comes to Cola, so we’ve compiled some resources for you to bookmark ahead of storms and inclement weather.

Local sources to follow

Track and report power outages

When rains soak the ground, trees could fall onto power lines, causing outages. WLTX shared a list of power companies for each county to report an outage or fallen tree. Pro tip: For the quickest way to report an outage or receive updates on an outage, download Dominion Energy’s app.



Have a plan

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division has guidelines to help you prepare for potential disasters like how to build your emergency kit + how to prepare your pets for emergencies.