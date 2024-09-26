Support Us Button Widget
Travel and Outdoors  Weather

How to prepare for severe weather in Columbia

Here are some resources to help keep you and your family safe when severe weather rolls into Columbia.

September 26, 2024 • 
Samantha RobertsonDanielle Johnson
Flooding on Blossom.png

ColumbiaPDSC officers redirected traffic due to severe flooding along Blossom St. near Huger Street yesterday. | Photo via @ColumbiaPDSC

Helene was the name on many Soda Citizens’ lips yesterday as heavy rains impacted our area. It’s important to stay safe + informed when severe weather comes to Cola, so we’ve compiled some resources for you to bookmark ahead of storms and inclement weather.

Local sources to follow

Track and report power outages

When rains soak the ground, trees could fall onto power lines, causing outages. WLTX shared a list of power companies for each county to report an outage or fallen tree. Pro tip: For the quickest way to report an outage or receive updates on an outage, download Dominion Energy’s app.

    Have a plan

    The South Carolina Emergency Management Division has guidelines to help you prepare for potential disasters like how to build your emergency kit + how to prepare your pets for emergencies.

    More from COLAtoday
    The Laundry-Drone photo 11.jpg
    Development
    New event space opening in BullStreet District
    Set to open in December, The Laundry Building offers event space and leasing opportunities for restaurants, retail, and offices in BullStreet District.
    September 26, 2024
     · 
    David Stringer
    Butterfly Release.jpg
    Healthcare
    Butterfly release to honor women affected by ovarian cancer
    The Ovarian Cancer Coalition of Central SC will host a butterfly release on Thursday, September 26 at 5:30 p.m.
    September 25, 2024
     · 
    David Stringer
    ezgif.com-speed (1).gif
    Events
    Local annual gingerbread house competition is scheduled for November
    Get out your rolling pins + roll up those sleeves, Soda Citizens because NoMa Warehouse announced the date for the annual gingerbread house competition, benefitting a nonprofit.
    September 24, 2024
     · 
    Samantha Robertson
    congaree river
    Government
    A new Water Resources Working Group (WaterSC) is tasked with developing a state water plan
    An Executive Order 2024-22, issued by Gov. Henry McMaster, announced the formation of WaterSC — a new water resources working group — to protect the state’s water resources.
    September 24, 2024
     · 
    Samantha Robertson
    Mattison Canopy of Lights.jpg
    Instagram
    Columbia Chamber honors local leaders at 121st Annual Gala
    The Columbia Chamber’s annual gala honors Midlands leaders for their contributions to improving the community and driving progress.
    September 23, 2024
     · 
    David Stringer
    twistcolasc_1726960548_3462318294402650239_3694994625.jpg
    Culture
    How to celebrate an adult birthday in Columbia, SC
    Just because you’re further on in life doesn’t mean you can’t have fun to recognize another trip around the sun.
    September 23, 2024
     · 
    David Stringer
    AsWellAs.png
    Business
    As Well As: a coffee shop, boutique, wellness studio, and community space rolled into one
    From specialty coffees to infrared workouts, As Well As — a multi-concept space in Rosewood — blends wellness and cafe offerings.
    September 20, 2024
     · 
    Samantha Robertson
    Fried chicken from Zesto
    Sports
    A how-to guide for building a local tailgate in Columbia
    In case you missed it — tailgating is a pretty big deal in Columbia. This is your how-to-guide on preparing the tastiest tailgate in town.
    September 20, 2024
     · 
    Samantha Robertson
    chapin_spartanburg_rl_cup.jpg
    Sports
    USA BMX Gold Cup Championship rolls into Lexington
    The USA BMX Gold Cup Championship Southeast races into Lexington from Sept. 20-22, featuring top local riders and professionals.
    September 19, 2024
     · 
    David Stringer
    Street View of Patio (by KNOX AND MAGNOLIA).jpeg
    Play
    Dine outdoors in Cola
    Make the most of good weather by taking your meals al fresco on one of Cola’s many beautiful patios.
    September 19, 2024
     · 
    David Stringer