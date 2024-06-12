Your guide to Father’s Day in Columbia

Father’s Day is Sunday, June 16, and no matter who “Dad” is to you — whether they raised you or adopted you as their own — they all deserve a little extra love. Read through our guide to Father’s Day in Columbia.

For the adventurous dad

Book an excursion with Palmetto Outdoors. Take it easy in a tube on the Saluda River or kayak white water rapids.

Buy tickets to Saluda Shoal’s Paddle and Pint event, happening Friday, June 14. Paddle the Lower Saluda River for about an hour + take home a complimentary Saluda Shoals Park glass after sampling craft beers.

Each Transmission Arcade game costs 1-2 tokens, four tokens per dollar. | Photo by @transmissionarcade

For the videogamer

Indulge his high-score obsession at Transmission Arcade or The Bang Back Pinball Lounge. Play classics like Mortal Kombat + pinball while chowing down on wings, burgers, and bahn mi burritos.

For the foodie fathers

Take Dad to brunch or grab something for the grillmaster at the Old Timey Meat Market.

Is your dad a barbecue lover? Head to the Southeastern BBQ Showdown, taking place Friday, June 14 + Saturday, June 15 at Segra Park. The two-day event will feature a chicken wing competition, live music (including multi-award-winning ALABAMA), and ~30 elite barbecue teams from across the nation competing to be the inaugural Grand Champion.

For the proudly bearded

Treat your hirsute dude to a beard trim or just a luxurious haircut at Frank’s Gentlemen’s Salon or Circa Barbershop. They’ll get the royal treatment by sipping bourbon while they enjoy relaxing services like a scalp massage, boot shine, or facial.

Head to Papa Jazz Record Shoppe with Dad and grab some new (or old) vinyl. | Photo via @jensenjordan

For the music lover

Score tickets for Hootie & the Blowfish, coming to Colonial Life Arena on Thursday, Aug. 29 + Friday, August 30. Or take your wax tracks-loving papa to Papa Jazz Record Store to pick up new releases + vintage vinyl.

For the fashionable father

Brittons is a third-generation family-owned company that offers upscale gifts like needlepoint belts and the Father’s Day classic — a nice tie.