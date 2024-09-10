Support Us Button Widget
Wellness

Improving older adult safety, one step at a time

September 10, 2024 • 
Anne Weber
Three older adults walking the West Columbia River Walk

The sensors used in the study detected falls with more than 90% accuracy.

Photo provided by Still Hopes

Did you know? Groundbreaking research developing systems for safer aging is happening right here in Columbia.

Studies conducted at Still Hopes show that walking gait can indicate fall risk. How? Researchers use sensors that detect floor vibrations to measure walking speed and stride length — two indicators of future health outcomes (like your chances of falling).

One day, this non-invasive system could be utilized in other older adult communities to predict and detect falls. And eventually, it could even help prevent them.

Learn more + see what’s next

