Navigating your sex life after cancer

9.7 million. That’s how many women living in the US have a history of cancer, according to a recent study.

These survivors should get to experience life to its fullest — but as many as 60% of women find that sexual contact or intercourse becomes painful after cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Prisma Health’s Gina Franco, MSN, ANP-C is here to address common questions about sex post-cancer, including:



Can women enjoy sex without pain after cancer?

Why does this happen?

What are some solutions?

Your questions, answered