Wellness

Navigating your sex life after cancer

August 20, 2024 • 
Prisma Health
Sexual problems are one of the most common lingering side effects of cancer treatment.

9.7 million. That’s how many women living in the US have a history of cancer, according to a recent study.

These survivors should get to experience life to its fullest — but as many as 60% of women find that sexual contact or intercourse becomes painful after cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Prisma Health’s Gina Franco, MSN, ANP-C is here to address common questions about sex post-cancer, including:

  • Can women enjoy sex without pain after cancer?
  • Why does this happen?
  • What are some solutions?

Your questions, answered

