👛 Party with a purpose at this annual event

Ready to walk the pink carpet, Cola? It’s almost time for United Way of the Midland’s biggest event of the year. Power of the Purse, hosted by Women in Philanthropy, is happening on Thursday, May 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the Columbia Museum of Art.

This event benefits women and children’s causes in the Midlands, featuring live music from the Terence Young Project, one-of-a-kind auction items, designer handbags, and more. Here are the ticket details:



$65 per person for WIP and YLS Donors

$75 for the general public

$85 at the door*

Snag tickets