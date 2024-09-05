Support Us Button Widget
Sponsored Content
Wellness

Prisma Health On Call: Ask your questions about radiology

What imaging-related questions do you have for Prisma Health specialists?

September 5, 2024 • 
Anne Weber
Sponsored by
Various people having imaging services performed by Prisma Health specialists.

Prisma Health’s skilled radiologists and technicians keep patients comfortable while they assess physical and functional capabilities for optimum diagnostic readings.

Photos provided by Prisma Health

Prisma Health recently opened a new retail imaging center in West Columbia, improving our community’s access to radiology services with advanced technology, convenience, and affordability. With a doctor’s order, patients can schedule appointments for high-quality MRI and CT scans.

Before you go in for an imaging procedure, you may have some questions. That’s why, in this month’s installment of Prisma Health On Call, we’re connecting readers to Prisma Health specialists to chat all things radiology, including:

Submit your questions below, and we’ll share the experts’ answers in a few weeks.

Ask the pros

