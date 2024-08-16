Prisma Health on Call: Your back + neck questions, answered

From sitting at work all day to getting your steps in at the Riverwalk, it’s always important to keep your back and neck health in mind to avoid pain and injury.

For this round of Prisma Health On Call, we asked you, our readers, to send us your questions about back and neck care. Here with the answers are Prisma Health orthopedics experts P. Douglas deHoll, MD, and Josh Whitney, DPT, OCS, FAAOMPT.

How do I prevent or lessen the risk of back injury with age?

Unfortunately, up to 80% of individuals will experience at least one bout of back pain in their lifetime. However, consistency with exercising (both strength training and cardio), along with postural exercises, good body position when lifting, and healthy eating habits will help lessen the risk of back injury. Avoid smoking at all costs.

Is it better to sleep on your back or side?

Side and back sleeping are safe when you have a back issue. Both positions help maintain a neutral alignment of your spine and take stress off the joints of the back, as well.

Pro tip: Work to improve your sleeping posture for better rest.

What’s one quick way to relieve back or neck pain at home?

Movement or a change in position should help lessen stress on your neck and back. Using heat and/or ice, taking over-the-counter medications, and being as active as you can tolerate can also help relieve the pain. To prevent back and neck pain, try regular exercise and stretching.

What exercises can I do to prevent or combat tech neck?

The human head weighs roughly 8 to 12 pounds and can become very heavy on your neck and surrounding muscles when your head is held stationary at a computer or phone screen.

To avoid tech neck, maintain a neutral neck posture and be aware of sustained positions that would overwork your neck muscles. You may also have to make minor adjustments to your workstation and add specific daily stretches to your neck, upper back, and shoulder muscles to combat this postural problem.

Why do I have low back pain every morning when I wake up and what can I do about it?

Back pain at night can be caused by sleeping position, physical activity or inactivity, nutrition levels, and pre-existing conditions such as arthritic changes affecting the spine.

A good option for relieving pain and stiffness in the morning is to perform a few stretches, even prior to getting out of bed. Also, taking over-the counter medications like ibuprofen before bed can improve morning stiffness.

Both full-body exercises and specific exercises directed at the lower back muscles and core would be beneficial. You may also want to consider getting a formal evaluation with a physical therapist.

Is it safe for my partner to help me crack my back at home?

Cracking, or manipulating your spine, should be done by trained professionals. Excessive cracking or popping of your joints may lead to instability or over-stretching of your ligaments and tendons that support your head and neck.

Are there any quick and simple methods I can use to fix my posture throughout the day (especially while sitting at my desk)?

Set a timer for yourself, and when it goes off, perform some simple stretches like a chin tuck or neck rotations.

Pro tip: Practice proper computer posture to avoid and help with persistent back pain.