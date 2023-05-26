Recently Published

SUBSCRIBE

father's day gift guide
Father’s Day Gift Guide: presents for every dad
From the father who loves a good snack to the dad who enjoys the outdoors, our Father’s Day Gift Guide will help you find the perfect gift this year.
May 26, 2023
Staff
Culture
COLAtoday is hosting Drink Up in July to celebrate beverages and beverages makers
Throughout the month of July, COLAtoday will be sharing content celebrating the beverage industry in our community.
May 26, 2023
Samantha Robertson
dogs in columbia
Weather
Summer 2023 weather forecast for Columbia, SC
See what’s in store for Columbia weather over the summer months in the Midlands of South Carolina.
May 25, 2023
David Stringer
Cayce’s community tool shed offers free rentals
Tidy up your yard with the free tools offered from the mobile Cayce tool shed.
May 24, 2023
David Stringer
Sponsored
Lexington Medical Center receives nation’s highest rating for heart surgery
Fewer than 10% of hospitals in the country earn this elite distinction.
Sponsored by
Adopt from Pawmetto Lifeline
Volunteer
Your guide to local animal rescues + shelters across Columbia
Looking for a way to lend a paw or just want a furry friend? These shelters across Columbia could use your help fostering, adopting, or volunteering.
May 23, 2023
Samantha Robertson
Sponsored
This new, tuition-free school gives students an alternative pathway
The Heron Virtual Academy of South Carolina helps engage students in their studies so they can focus on what they need to do for a successful future.
Sponsored by
Bars
From wedding venue to the The Dales Biergarten and Bottle Shoppe
After 15 years as a wedding venue, The Springdale House & Gardens is transforming into a new Biergarten and Bottle Shoppe.
May 22, 2023
David Stringer
Sponsored
Vote for your fave Fireflies t-shirt design
What shirt do you want to wear as you root, root, root for the home team?
Sponsored by
Arts
Get involved with public art in Columbia
One Columbia for the Arts and Culture is hosting a free public dialogue and learning session about public art in the Midlands.
May 18, 2023
David Stringer
Three new locally owned restaurants are coming soon to Columbia
From a neighborhood bar with plant based foods to an upscale Korean BBQ place just a block away from the State House, here are three locally owned restaurants coming soon to Columbia, SC.
May 18, 2023
David Stringer
City
Learn more about how our Municipal Equality Index score has changed over time
We compare our previous Municipal Equality Index scores from the Human Rights Campaign... plus, how that score might change.
May 17, 2023
Jessalin Heins-Nagamoto
Sponsored
May is Osteoporosis Awareness and Prevention Month
Sponsored by
City
Five Finds at Soda City Market in Columbia, SC
Search some of these fresh finds from flowers to clothes and much more every Saturday morning at Soda City Market in downtown Columbia, SC.
May 16, 2023
David Stringer
Sponsored
🎶 Experience Nashville songwriters right here in Cola
Sponsored by
History
2023 Historic Columbia Preservation Awards winners
Several projects around the Midlands were recognized by Historic Columbia for their revitalization efforts.
May 15, 2023
David Stringer
Sponsored
Support local by eating local with this subscription box
Sponsored by
Travel and Outdoors
Plan your next trip with nonstop flights from Columbia Metropolitan Airport
Pack your bags for a trip to one of these popular nonstop destinations. Plus, keep an eye out for new routes.
May 10, 2023
Anne Tate
Sponsored
How to eat fresh and local this summer
Support local by eating local with this subscription box from Lowes Foods.
Sponsored by
Sponsored
One musical, 65 actors, 24 hours
Sponsored by
Development
Riverbanks Zoo and Garden announced a new Komodo dragon habitat coming in the spring of 2024
A new Komodo dragon habitat is in the works to provide more engaging, up-close views of the endangered monitors and is part of the Phase One Bridge to the Wild project.
May 9, 2023
Samantha Robertson
Sponsored
A new chapter for EdVenture (and a new friend for Eddie)
Soda Citizens are invited to “Light Up EdVenture” on May 30, in celebration of the Midlands, the local firefly, and the museum’s new brand.
Sponsored by
Sponsored
Meet John Sherrer, Director of Preservation for Historic Columbia
Also an Experience Columbia SC Ambassador, John knows a lot about our city — past and present.
Sponsored by
Sponsored
The South Carolina State Museum’s “Concrete City”
Sponsored by
Culture
Summer concerts in the Soda City
Check out these six concerts coming to Columbia, SC in the summer of 2023.
May 6, 2023
David Stringer
Culture
Can we effectively compare Columbia to empty nesters when local college students go home for the summer?
We opened the conversation up to you, and asked, “Can you relate to the sentiment of feeling like “empty nesters” when students leave for the summer?” Here’s what you said.
May 5, 2023
Samantha Robertson
Sponsored
Prisma Health On Call: Ask the experts your orthopedic and sports medicine questions
What orthopedic + sports medicine questions do you have for Prisma Health experts?
Sponsored by
Travel and Outdoors
Fresh air and scenic rides, biking in the Midlands
Pump up your tires and explore the Midlands of South Carolina and nature through these bike trails.
May 4, 2023
David Stringer
Try these four Margaritas in Columbia, SC
May 4, 2023
David Stringer
Make Your Move: Chess Clubs in Columbia, SC
Find a club that fits your skills whether you’re looking to compete or learn the classic game of chess.
May 4, 2023
David Stringer
