Recently Published
From the father who loves a good snack to the dad who enjoys the outdoors, our Father’s Day Gift Guide will help you find the perfect gift this year.
Throughout the month of July, COLAtoday will be sharing content celebrating the beverage industry in our community.
See what’s in store for Columbia weather over the summer months in the Midlands of South Carolina.
Tidy up your yard with the free tools offered from the mobile Cayce tool shed.
Sponsored
Fewer than 10% of hospitals in the country earn this elite distinction.
Looking for a way to lend a paw or just want a furry friend? These shelters across Columbia could use your help fostering, adopting, or volunteering.
Sponsored
The Heron Virtual Academy of South Carolina helps engage students in their studies so they can focus on what they need to do for a successful future.
After 15 years as a wedding venue, The Springdale House & Gardens is transforming into a new Biergarten and Bottle Shoppe.
Sponsored
What shirt do you want to wear as you root, root, root for the home team?
One Columbia for the Arts and Culture is hosting a free public dialogue and learning session about public art in the Midlands.
From a neighborhood bar with plant based foods to an upscale Korean BBQ place just a block away from the State House, here are three locally owned restaurants coming soon to Columbia, SC.
We compare our previous Municipal Equality Index scores from the Human Rights Campaign... plus, how that score might change.
Search some of these fresh finds from flowers to clothes and much more every Saturday morning at Soda City Market in downtown Columbia, SC.
Several projects around the Midlands were recognized by Historic Columbia for their revitalization efforts.
Pack your bags for a trip to one of these popular nonstop destinations. Plus, keep an eye out for new routes.
Sponsored
Support local by eating local with this subscription box from Lowes Foods.
A new Komodo dragon habitat is in the works to provide more engaging, up-close views of the endangered monitors and is part of the Phase One Bridge to the Wild project.
Sponsored
Soda Citizens are invited to “Light Up EdVenture” on May 30, in celebration of the Midlands, the local firefly, and the museum’s new brand.
Sponsored
Also an Experience Columbia SC Ambassador, John knows a lot about our city — past and present.
Check out these six concerts coming to Columbia, SC in the summer of 2023.
Can we effectively compare Columbia to empty nesters when local college students go home for the summer?
We opened the conversation up to you, and asked, “Can you relate to the sentiment of feeling like “empty nesters” when students leave for the summer?” Here’s what you said.
Sponsored
What orthopedic + sports medicine questions do you have for Prisma Health experts?
Pump up your tires and explore the Midlands of South Carolina and nature through these bike trails.
Find a club that fits your skills whether you’re looking to compete or learn the classic game of chess.